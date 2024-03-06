Gabriel Garcia Marquez's new novel launched 10 years after his death; Here's what we know about this posthumous release

The sons of renowned Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, affectionately known as Gabo, have announced the publication of his previously unpublished novel Until August, despite the author's wishes that it be destroyed as per the New York Times.

Unveiling of Until August

At a presentation in Madrid, Garcia Marquez's sons, Gonzalo and Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, revealed the existence of the Nobel Prize winner's 120-page novel from 2004. The book's release in Spanish on Garcia Marquez's birthday, March 6, and in English on March 12, marks a watershed moment for literature fans around the world.

Garcia Marquez, best known for his masterpiece One Hundred Years of Solitude, takes on a more intimate narrative in Until August. The plot revolves around Ana Magdalena Bach, who pays annual visits to her mother's grave on a Caribbean island, where she engages in brief love affairs.

Despite the departure from his renowned magical realism, the novel is said to retain Garcia Marquez's recognizable prose and profound understanding of human nature.

Controversy surrounding posthumous release

The decision to publish Until August goes against Garcia Marquez's explicit instructions to destroy the manuscript. "He told me directly that the novel had to be destroyed," said the author's younger son, Gonzalo García Barcha. However, his sons and literary agents recognized its literary value, especially given the author's struggles with memory loss near the end of his life.

While Garcia Marquez dismissed the novel as useless, his sons believe it adds to his legacy by highlighting a different aspect of his storytelling.

The release of Until August raises concerns about posthumous works that defy an author's wishes. Throughout history, literary estates and publishers have faced similar difficulties, which often end in different perspectives among scholars and audiences.

Garcia Marquez's sons acknowledge the complexities of their decision, but they believe the novel adds to their father's body of work by providing a unique perspective on his storytelling abilities.

Regardless of initial skepticism in some literary circles, Until August remains popular, especially in Garcia Marquez's native Colombia. Critics and readers alike eagerly await the opportunity to read one of the twentieth century's greatest authors' final works. The novel's inclusion in Garcia Marquez's illustrious body of work demonstrates his enduring influence on literature and storytelling.

