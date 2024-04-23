TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

In an unexpected turn of events, Ana-Maria Guja, 19, was reported missing for more than a week. Her body was found in a forest, next to a stream. The young lady and a man, who was presumably a former police officer, were last seen getting into a car. Eight days later, her body was discovered covered in branches and dumped into a hole in the ground.

Shockwaves have spread throughout Moldova following the tragic death of Ana-Maria, a pedagogy student. Over 900 individuals helped the police search the city of Orhei, which is about 30 miles from the capital Chisinau, to find Ana-Maria. In the hopes of finding her alive, volunteers were observed searching through woodlands and fields. But five days later, authorities verified that her body had been found beside a creek in a forest adjacent to the village of Chițcanii.

Officials arrest a police officer in connection with Ana Maria's death

According to reports from the local media, Ana-Maria was six months pregnant and a student at the Orhei Pedagogical College when she disappeared. Ana-Maria's mother claims that the night she vanished, she inadvertently entered the wrong car rather than the one her boyfriend had scheduled. This information has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

An important development, in this case, is the arrest of a 45-year-old guy who used to work as a police officer in connection with the murder of Ana-Maria. The police have issued a picture of the suspect, noting that he has undergone significant physical changes over time. Police have asked for information from anyone who they believe has previously been harassed by him.

Officers found several female-related objects after searching the suspect's house and vehicle. In an effort to encourage the second woman to come forward, the police have also released a CCTV image of the suspect driving her. Regarding Ana-Maria's cause of death and the status of the inquiry, the authorities have not yet released any additional information. To help Ana-Maria's family with the expenditures of her funeral while they are in the throes of grief, a GoFundMe account has been started.

