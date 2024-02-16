A new artist, BossMan Dlow entered this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart. His breakthrough track, Get In With Me, debuted at No. 68 on the chart dated February 17. On February 16, 2024, it seemed as though the continuing dispute between Florida Rapper and Rapper Rick Ross's ex-girlfriend Tia Kemp had escalated.

Tia Kemp rants against BossMan Dlow on Instagram Live

The Florida businesswoman attempted to refute Dlow's claims that she was DMing him by taking to Instagram and sharing a video that purportedly exposed him to her followers.

Tia Kemp launched an explosive rant against Bossman Dlow after the Florida rapper claimed this week that she got into his DMs. Kemp reacted to the accusation by dragging Dlow online on Instagram Live. Kemp said Dlow had contacted her to try to use one of her viral videos in one of his music videos to improve his profile, but he had backed out because he could not pay her fees.

Tia Kemp shares explicit video of BossMan

She also claimed that the rapper refused to use her video because he was afraid of Rick Ross taking revenge. Additionally, Kemp showed an explicit video purportedly starring the rapper. The video has received over a million views and thousands of shares on X, making Bossman Dlow a trending topic on Twitter. Before the NSFW video was released, user Livebitez on X posted a portion of Kemp's Instagram live in which she could be seen picking up texts she had received from the rapper.

Advertisement

Who is BossMan Dlow?

In an interview with DJ Small Eyes, BossMan Dlow, a 25-year-old resident of Port Salerno, Florida, stated that he began his career in 2019. After serving six months in county jail in 2020, the rapper increased the frequency of his productions. As a result, his 2023 mixtape Too Slippery, which featured hits like Chic Fil A, Rotation, and The Biggest, went viral on TikTok.

His 2023 mixtape, Too Slippery, featured hits including Chick-fil-A, Rotation, and The Biggest, and it quickly became popular on TikTok. He re-released the mix tape at the end of the year with the help of Alamo Records, adding new tracks like Get In With Me, which went viral right away.

Bossman Dlow has not yet reacted to Kemp's online attacks and jibes. However, the rapper is enjoying the success of his breakthrough song, Get In With Me.

ALSO READ: Has Greece Legalized Same-Sex Marriage? Becomes First Orthodox Country To Bring the Landmark Change