Who is Brynn Chandler? All you need to know about San Francisco 49ers' QB's girlfriend

Footballer Trey Lance plays quarterbacks for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL). Trey Lance, the third-overall choice of the 2021 NFL Draught, was chosen as the 49ers' backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance played football at North Dakota State University, where he even won the Walter Payton Award for best offensive college football player in 2019 for his efforts.

Lance has consistently made headlines for his romantic life in addition to his remarkable football career. Trey Lance and his girlfriend Brynn Chandler are the perfect match since their athletic backgrounds complement one another. Here's all you need to about Brynn Chandler!

Who is Brynn Chandler?

Chandler's football career

Trey Lance's girlfriend is Brynn Chandler, the daughter of Chris Chandler and Diane Brodie. In high school and college, she was a standout volleyball player. The University of Georgia's Bulldogs volleyball team has her as a prominent player. She contributed to the group's three consecutive league victories. She led the Coast Volleyball Club, which participated in the USA Junior Nationals for the eighth time.

Brynn Chandler's family has a sports background

She has long-standing links to the NFL even though she did not choose a profession in football herself. Chandler's grandpa as well as her father were both NFL quarterbacks. For 17 years, Chandler's dad, Chris, played in the NFL. He led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in 1998 when they lost to the Denver Broncos.

From 1957 through 1973, John Brodie, the great-grandfather of Chandler, was the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. However, Chandler's athletic DNA was not simply passed down through her father and grandparents. Her mother, Diane Brodie, played tennis for the University of Southern California. Since then, Danielle Chandler has worked in operations. According to her LinkedIn page, she works as an account executive at Verkada in San Mateo, California. Software is created by the business Verkada.

Brynn Chandler's social media

Chandler has built up a massive social media fan following in addition to volleyball and her academics. She has around 12k followers on Instagram. Chandler doesn't upload many images with Lance, despite the fact that she is not afraid to express her affection for him. Those pictures are often saved for her Instagram stories, where she often displays her love life.

Lance and Chandler's relationship

Lance's romantic life has always been in the news, and he was also rumored to dating Colin Cowherd's daughter Liv, a FOX Sports broadcaster. But the news was untrue when in July 2021 Brynn Chandler posted a picture on social media. Brynn and Trey made their relationship public by posting a photo of themselves together on July 8, 2021, on Chandler's Instagram.

