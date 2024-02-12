Fans of Dubai Bling have slammed Farhana Bodhi for allegedly photoshopping her Instagram pictures. Farhana Bodi is one of the numerous stars of the popular Netflix series Dubai Bling. Farhana has been a key cast member since the beginning of the show and currently flaunts her affluent lifestyle on Dubai Bling.

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi gets slammed by fans

Farhana is set to make a comeback in the highly anticipated Season 3, but before that, she has some controversy to address. On February 2, she surprised her fans by sharing workout pictures from a Dubai gym on Instagram. Fans were taken aback as they suspected that the reality TV star had edited her figure using Photoshop in those pictures.

Check out her post:

In addition to a few individuals expressing their belief that it was photoshopped in the Instagram post's comments, netizens also reacted and severely trolled her on Reddit. Amidst the controversy, here's everything you need to know about the Dubai Bling star!

Who is Farhana Bodi?

Early life

Farhana was raised outside of her native South Africa, having been born in Gujarat, India, to Indian parents. She labels herself an Emirati despite having Indian ancestry and having lived in Dubai for several years. At the age of 19, Bodi began her career as a model and makeup artist in the fashion world.

Fashion World

Bodi's increasing stature in the beauty industry and her impeccable fashion selections established her as a major player during prestigious fashion weeks. In addition to walking at the Cannes Film Festival multiple times, the Dubai Bling star opened for Atelier Zuhra's presentation during London Fashion Week.

Millionaire owner

Bodi is a self-made millionaire and she is also the proud owner of her firm, I Am the Woman of the World. The company's mission is to link fashion brands with customers through meetings and events. According to the company's Instagram account, empowering women from all backgrounds is its primary goal.

Reality Show Stint

Alongside Paris Hilton, Bodi made a brief appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when she pretended to be the star's best friend from Dubai.

Farhana Bodi was spotted returning to the dating scene in season two of Dubai Bling, acknowledging that she needed a new partner. With the assistance of a top matchmaker, she was able to accomplish that and went on a date with renowned boxer Mohammed Ali.

Personal life

Farhana recently went through a divorce with her ex-husband, Heroies Havewalla, who happens to be the creator of the digital currency-generating app GoldPesa. Interestingly, Heroies was born in Canada, and together with Farhana, they welcomed a little boy named Aiden into the world.

