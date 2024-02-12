TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Hungary's president, Katalin Novak stepped down live on television following the pardon of a man who was found guilty of concealing evidence of child sexual assault.

She said, "I made a mistake ... Today is the last day that I address you as a president. I made a decision to grant a pardon last April believing that the convict did not abuse the vulnerability of children whom he had overseen. I made a mistake as the pardon and the lack of reasoning were suitable to trigger doubts over the zero tolerance that applies to pedophilia."

Last week, it came to light that President Novak had granted mercy to a man convicted for pressuring minors to retract allegations of sexual assault against the head of a children's home operated by the state.

Opposition parties in Hungary had earlier this week called for Novak's resignation due to the issue, and on Friday, a thousand protestors gathered outside of Novak's office to demand that she step down. Amidst the scandal, let's take a look at her personal life and learn about her husband, who is also her strongest support.

Who is Katalin Novak's husband Istan Veres?

The youngest president of Hungary, Katalin Novak is married to Istan Veres. He is an economist and the director of the Hungarian National Bank's Foreign Exchange Market and Financial Market. Novak shares three kids with Veres named Ádám, Tamás, and Kata. After Novak became the President, her husband officially became the first gentleman.

Although the head of state's spouse is not specifically mentioned in Hungarian laws, presidential spouses typically engage in charitable activity. Prioritizing humanitarian causes and almsgiving, the spouses of former presidents and prime ministers have historically devoted a significant amount of their lives to these endeavors.

About Katalin Novak

Katalin Novak is among the politicians who use social media the most. She shares a lot of information about her personal life on social media. She frequently mentions in her posts that she is a housewife. She always shared what she did at home, chores like cooking, knitting, baking, and cleaning the windows. Katalin Novak reportedly became the first woman and youngest person to hold the office when she was elected at the age of 44.

