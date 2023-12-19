Dubai Bling Cast Net Worth: Here is how much the castmates of the series make

Step into the dazzling world of Dubai bling, where the elite play with diamonds, host ultra-expensive dinner parties, and live in the UAE’ priciest skyscrapers. Netflix dropped this gem, giving us a peek into the lives of the Middle East’s millionaires. Curious about just how rich these cast members are? Let’s spill the details on their jaw-dropping net worth!

Loujain “LA” Adada: The million-dollar model

Estimated net worth: US$3.8 million to US$4 million

Loujain Adada, the Lebanese-American beauty, started her millionaire journey at 14 with modeling gigs. Despite not hitting the runways, her career soared with TV hosting. Married to a billionaire, her lavish lifestyle puts her net worth between US$3.8 million to US$4 million. Loujain’s socialite status keeps her in the upper echelons of Dubai’s wealthiest.

Zeina Khoury: Real estate royalty

Estimated net worth: US$310,000 to US$2.5 million

Meet Zeina Khoury, the brains behind High Mark Real Estate. This Lebanese businesswoman and social media influencer has a net worth ranging from US$310,000 to US2.5 million. Her real estate prowess and luxury lifestyle shines on Instagram. Khoury’s diverse investments and high-profile clients continue to fuel her financial ascent.

Farhana Bodi: Health queen’s fortune

Estimated net worth: US$1.5 million to US$2.5 million

Indian millionaire Farhana Bodi, founder of I Am Woman of the World, juggles social events, brand endorsements, and modeling. Her net worth dances between US$1.5 million to US$2.5 million, earned through empowering women and glamming up global events. Farhana’s global presence and influential connections keep her at the forefront of Dubai’s social scene.

Kris Fade: Radio royalty turned snack mogul

Estimated net worth: US$1.2 million

Australia’s Kris Fade, the UAE’s radio sensation, flipped from barista to radio jockey. Founder of Fade Fit, he’s rocking a net worth of around US$1.2 million, thanks to Virgin Radio Dubai and a healthy protein snack. Fate’s diverse portfolio, including his snack venture, solidifies his standing in the entertainment and business.

DJ Bliss: Beats, bugattis, and big bucks

Estimated net worth: US$1 million

DJ Bliss, Dubai's song maestro, rolls in Bugattis, and private jets, and has a net worth of US$1 million. His worldwide tours, Grammy connections, and YouTube glam capture the essence of his ultra-lavish life. Bliss's continued success in the global music scene and brand collaborations contribute to his steady climb in wealth.

Safa Siddiqui: Fashionista with a million-dollar style

Estimated internet well worth: US$1.5 million

Safa Siddiqui, the British-Iraqi fashion designer, flaunts her style on Instagram. With brand collaborations and her collection with Shein, she's cruising with a net worth of around US$1.5 million. Safa's influence within the fashion industry and strategic brand partnerships maintain her status as a millionaire fashionista.

These Dubai Bling cast members aren’t just playing on-screen; their real-life net worth proves they’re living the million-dollar dream. From models to moguls, each one adds a unique sparkle to the glitzy world of Dubai. Dive into their abundant lives, where every moment is a showstopper.

