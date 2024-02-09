Do you enjoy wrestling but have a short attention span? X and WWE have come up with a solution! Today, the WWE and X announced a deal that will see five-minute matches available only on the X platform.

Elon Musk's X signs exclusive deal with WWE

The WWE and the Elon Musk-owned social media network, formerly known as Twitter, have inked a two-year agreement for a new, weekly exclusive video series. The concept, which will be known as WWE Speed, will include timed bouts that have a five-minute maximum duration.

Superstars from the WWE roster will appear in the live-to-tape series, which makes its premiere this spring. New episodes will appear 52 weeks a year, and the content will be original (the matches won't be repurposed from other WWE programming).

With this deal, X, which last month announced a 10-show contract with Range Media Partners and new shows from former CNN host Don Lemon, sports talk personality Jim Rome, and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, is making a major move into the entertainment industry.

Along with streaming exclusive Fox material for the FIFA World Cup last year, X will also stream certain NBCUniversal content this year related to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Talk on X is heavily influenced by sports, particularly wrestling, which is partly related to sports but is typically live.

Advertisement

Since merging with Endeavor's UFC last year to become TKO, the WWE, on the other hand, has been significantly altering its rights deals. Most recently, Smackdown left Fox for USA Network (with occasional specials on NBC); WWE NXT departed USA for The CW; and Netflix signed a 10-year, $5 billion deal for the international rights to Raw and the WWE.

Although WWE Speed isn't as big of a deal as previous long-form shows because of its weekly schedule and short run time, it does indicate that the WWE is eager to explore new ways to generate rights revenue after Endeavor purchased a controlling position.

ALSO READ: Disney Takes USD 1.5 Bn Worth In Epic Games As Streaming Narrows; All We Know About The Deal