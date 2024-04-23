A popular fashion designer, whose accessories were worn by celebrities like Britney Spears and the stars of Sex and the City, was sentenced to an 18-month prison sentence after entering a guilty plea in a Miami federal court to charges of smuggling handbags made of crocodiles from her home Colombia.

According to officials, she enlisted family members to help her import handbags and totes into the US. After that, they put the bags on display in the Manhattan showroom of Gzuniga Ltd. A US Department of Justice statement states that both Colombia and the US have ratified the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which safeguards pythons and caimans, which resemble alligators.

Who is Nancy Gonzalez?

Nancy Gonzalez ran a vast, multi-year conspiracy that involved hiring couriers to transport her handbags on commercial flights to upscale showrooms and New York fashion events—all in violation of US wildlife laws. She was apprehended in Cali, Colombia, in 2022 and later extradited to the US.

Gonzalez's attorneys pleaded for Gonzalez's mercy, detailing her rise from a divorced single mother of two who made belts for friends in California on a home sewing machine to a fashion icon who beat out brands like Dior, Prada, and Gucci. As per the lawyers, the 71-year-old designer had already borne a heavy price for her actions. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Following her imprisonment, the Colombian company she founded, which at one point employed 300 people, primarily women, filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations. Furthermore, they maintained that samples for New York Fashion Week and other events made up barely 1% of the goods she brought into the US without the required authorization.

In her testimony to the court prior to her punishment, Gonzalez expressed her sincere apologies for not strictly adhering to US regulations and stated that her only desire was to give her 103-year-old mother another hug.

A harsher sentence of 30 to 37 months was what the prosecution had been requesting. Still, Judge Scola claimed he was considering the nearly 14 months she had been held under more inhumane conditions in a Colombian jail while she awaited extradition. Gonzalez, who has been confined at her daughter's Miami house and out on bond, is scheduled to turn herself in on June 6th in order to start her sentence.

ALSO READ: Who Was Eva Evans? NYC TikTok Influencer And Club Rat Writer-Director Passes Away At 29