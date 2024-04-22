Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

According to NBC New York, TikTok celebrity influencer Eva Evans, who created the web comedy series Club Rat on Amazon Prime Video, passed away at the age of 29. Lila Joy, the sister of Ms. Evans, announced her death on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a picture of her sister along with an emotional message.

She wrote, "Yesterday, my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.” However, the cause of her death was not revealed in the post.

Her post:

On Instagram, several people and the influencer's followers shared tributes. On Tuesday, April 23, in lower Manhattan, her family is now organizing a celebration of Eva.

Who is Eva Evans?

Club Rat, a five-episode series that was accessible on Prime Video, was written, produced, directed, and starred by Evans. She portrayed an influencer who, following the viral success of a video about her breakup, decides to try dating again in New York City. Evans amassed over three million TikTok followers, according to reports. In addition to lifestyle posts on her life in New York, she shared pictures from her time as a filmmaker on her social media. She is survived by her sisters Lila, Sofi, Zoe, and her mother.

