The Bachelor Season 28: Finalist Daisy Kent Reveals What She Will Do With Her Finale Dress

The Minnesota native hinted at what she might do with the stunning outfit she wore on the season 28 finale in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, now that her adventure with has come to an end with Joey Graziadei. Daisy Kent mentioned that she might gift the stunning red dress to a fortunate fan on a particularly special occasion. She wrote, “Who needs a prom dress?”

Daisy Kent is happy with her decision

One user suggested, “Wear it to something really fun and give it new memories.” Daisy said, “Oooooo,” as if she liked the idea. One of the other social media users exclaimed about how the design should be in a museum dedicated to Bachelors. “How iconic is this dress! It belongs in a museum! It’s owned by the most elegant and powerful woman ever! Girl, you go,” the fan wrote. Daisy said, “Hahaha thank u.” in response.

It goes without saying that many of her followers flooded her comment area. A relative mentioned that their cochlear-implanted cousin would be “honored” to wear the bodycon to her senior prom. Due to Ménière’s Disease, which results in hearing loss and vertigo, Kent also wears a cochlear implant.

The dress was first seen by fans on Monday, March 25, when Daisy wore it to Joey Graziadei’s season finale rose ceremony. She accessorized it with delicate pieces, including dazzling earrings, a crucifix necklace, small rings, and gold sandals. She accessorized with glossy lips, long lashes, and full eyebrows for a beautiful look. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail with a parting along the middle.

The Bachelor finale changed when Daisy decided to break up with Joey Graziadei because she felt that their relationship had changed when they were in Mexico. Then, realizing that Joey wasn’t her type after all, she decided to leave (still wearing the red dress). Daisy stated, “I first realized when we were at the last rose ceremony when Rachel left, and it was me, you, and Kelsey together,” on Monday’s “After the Final Rose” special. "And I was like, 'Wowah,' when I saw the way you two looked at each other. I was kind of trying to push my emotions aside and hide my sentiments when I realized, for the first time, that I didn’t think it was me. If I could love the wrong person that much, imagine how much I can love the right person,” she said in her final confessional in The Bachelor.

What’s in the future for The Bachelor?

Thus, what is the situation with Kelsey Anderson, the recipient of the Final Rose? With a Neil Lane Art Deco-inspired ring that has two shield-shaped stones on either side of an emerald-cut diamond in the center, Joey Graziadei proposed to the 25-year-old. Before saying “I do,” the fiancés intend to take some time to enjoy the happiness of being newly engaged. “In a joint interview with Kelsey for PEOPLE this week, we want to promise our lives together, but we don’t want to rush it,” Joey said. Now is the time to savor this. We can celebrate it for the rest of our lives. We’re just going to enjoy this moment and take things day by day.

Additionally, they wish to experience living together in New York City. "Since we’re still young, I believe this is the ideal time for us to experience sharing a small, claustrophobic flat. At least we can claim we did it, even if we detest it", Kelsey continued. She also acknowledged that while she is unsure of the exact details of her wedding, she is positive that all of her close friends and family will be present. "Where should my timeless wedding take place, I wonder? Uncertain. We’ll have to work that out, I suppose,” she added.

Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana, was made the offer by the 28-year-old 'teaching tennis pro. "I’m in love with Kelsey Alexandra Anderson," said Joey. As the waves of Tulum’s turquoise-blue ocean crashed behind them, he declared, “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?" In order to reveal Jenn Tran as the newest “Bachelorette” lead, Jesse Palmer enlisted Charity Lawson’s assistance. In the 22-year history of the franchise, Jenn will be the first Asian lead character.

