TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to homicide and suicide.

Honolulu police stated on Sunday that a man fatally stabbed his wife and three children at their Manoa home before turning the knife on himself. According to officials, the horrifying crime is one of the bloodiest in Oahu's history.

Cops discovered a knife once they got inside the house in Manoa, a calm residential area of Honolulu. The five bodies—the suspect's and his children's, ages 17 and 10—were discovered inside, though the location was kept hidden by the authorities.

Police confirms father being the suspect

At a news conference on Sunday night, HPD Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes stated, "Based on the evidence found at the scene and the investigation thus far, it appears the adult male killed the female and the juveniles with the knife that was recovered at the scene." There was a fight in the house early this morning, according to witnesses. There have been several murder investigations opened.

How the event unfolded

Although no one answered the door for the police when they arrived, the police claimed they received an anonymous call at 8:30 am reporting a disturbance at that residence on Waaloa Place. When the five bodies were discovered, officers went back to the house at 9:15 a.m., after 45 minutes.

Lt. Thoemmes clarified, "They [the first responding officers] left because it was an anonymous caller, and there was no one there to meet them." And that's where they were originally termed. After the second call, they became aware of what happened.



"I think an effort was made to identify the initial caller, and at 9 a.m., it seems that that person was able to get in touch with HPD," HPD Chief Joe Logan continued. "And then personally get in touch with our officers so we can gather additional information and obtain entry at that time."

Police to look into the motive behind the murder-homicide

The Honolulu Police's X account tweeted an update stating, "Investigators have confirmed that the suspect is among those killed in the home." The killings did not seem to be a random act, according to HPD Chief Joe Loga. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the act.

Hawaii News Now reported that there was an extensive police presence at a home on Waaloa Place in upper Manoa. Alongside Police Chief Logan and the PEER support team for police, two medical examiner vans were present at the scene.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

