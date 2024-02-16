Apple recently released the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset earlier this month. People can experience virtual reality in a way that is immersive and seamlessly incorporated into their daily lives by using this technology.

In a bold and engaging experiment that has garnered millions of views, YouTuber Ryan Trahan recently completed the impossible task of wearing the newly released Apple Vision Pro VR headset for 50 hours straight.

Ryan Trahan posted the video on his YouTube channel. In the video, Trahan announces to the viewers that he will be using the Apple Vision Pro for fifty hours. He continues by saying that he will only be using the headgear and no other technology.

Ryan can be seen performing a variety of everyday tasks in the video, including cooking, grocery shopping, going to the gym, making video calls, and many more. The video has sparked a lot of conversation among viewers, some of whom are amazed by the capabilities of the device and others who are worried about the possible effects of the widespread usage of VR headsets in daily life.

Who is Ryan Trahan?

Early life and career

Born in Eagle Lake, Texas, on October 7, 1998, Trahan attended Rice High School in Altair town. In 2016, Trahan and his friend Caden Wiese launched the Neptune Bottle water bottle brand. After being deemed ineligible by the National Collegiate Athletic Association for using his channel to promote his firm as a student-athlete and upload running videos, Trahan ultimately left A&M.



Trahan left college to focus on his company and his YouTube channel, even though he applied for a waiver from the organization that would have allowed him to keep competing as an athlete.

YouTube Career

On October 27, 2013, Trahan started his YouTube channel. Although Trahan keeps talking about running on his channel, these days, Trahan produces a variety of content, from Tesla races to outdoor camping.

On January 29, 2019, Trahan's YouTube channel reached 1,000,000 members; on July 4, 2022, it reached 10,000,000; and as of February 13, 2024, it had 14.6 million subscribers and over 2,798,289,428 billion video views. Over 15.2 million people have subscribed to all of Trahan's YouTube channels.

