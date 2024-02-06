One has to thank Apple Vision Pro as Londoners were astounded to see someone strolling around with an AI-generated pet on the streets. The recently announced Apple Vision Pro uses cutting-edge AI to produce remarkably lifelike virtual creatures. The event has spurred conversations about how artificial intelligence and augmented reality can help close the gap between the real and virtual worlds.

While some view it as a thrilling technological advancement, others express worries about how it may affect interactions in the actual world and people's disengagement from reality. Recently, people walking by were caught off guard by this virtual pet that looked like a dog.

AI-Generated dog on the streets of London

The Al pet is a robotic animal that resembles a dog. It walked the streets of London with a man holding a conversation with the animal, just like a real dog and man would. User @zacalsopp posted the clip on social networking platform X along with the message, "Oh no, it's reached London." In the video, bystanders can be seen pulling out their phones to record the viral moment.

In another video that Zac Alsop posted, the animal that was being controlled by Apple Vision Pro was seen skating. The user wrote, "My dog is better than the real thing."

What is the Apple Vision Pro?

Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computer that allows you to navigate with your eyes, hands, and voice while integrating digital material and apps into your physical environment. The Apple Vision Pro is currently on sale in the US and can be bought from Apple's official website and shop. Still, at $3,499, the spatial computing device is among the priciest offerings in the company's store.

