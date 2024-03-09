TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to homicide.

A Harlem man was detained on a murder accusation on Thursday after authorities claimed they discovered a person's body parts inside a New York City residence. The man had previously become a prominent advocate of criminal justice reform after being released from prison last year.

Police discover a headless torso

When police conducted a wellness check at Sheldon Johnson Jr.'s Bronx residence, they discovered a headless torso and arms. Johnson, 48, was charged with both manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.

The remains were identified as that of Colin Small, 44. Authorities reported that Small was declared deceased on the spot. The New York Post was informed by law enforcement officials that although his relationship with Johnson was unclear at first, the two may have had "a beef" from their time together in Westchester County's notorious Sing Sing prison.

How cops discovered the remains

According to police, they discovered Small's remains when visiting him at the superintendent of his Bronx apartment building's request. Residents had reported to the superintendent that they had heard two gunshots early on Tuesday morning coming from Small's sixth-floor flat, along with someone begging, "Please don't—I have a family."

When police came to the apartment to check on Small, Johnson was there. They took him into custody while they got a warrant to search the property. In a big bin, the cops discovered Small's body and one foot. According to the New York Daily News, which cited people familiar with the case, Small's other foot, arms, legs, and head were discovered inside the apartment's freezer.

Police allege Johnson killed Small with a gunshot wound and then dismembered his body. As Johnson was led in handcuffs out of a police station, he allegedly told reporters, "I'm innocent."

Who is Sheldon Johnson?

After serving more than 20 years in prison for a violent robbery, Johnson was freed in May and went on to work as a counselor for young people who were considered to be at-risk. He did this by working with Queens Defenders, an organization that offers legal aid to those who cannot afford attorneys and are accused of crimes. Formerly jailed individuals are frequently employed quite successfully in such capacities across the United States.

Johnson has also openly advocated for the prioritization of rehabilitation over jail for individuals facing criminal charges. Johnson made a significant appearance during his advocacy when he spoke about how he had spent time in prison before turning his life around on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in February.

As a youth counselor with the Queens Defenders office, Johnson discussed in the podcast how he works with other children to help them break away from gang life. Johnson stated at the time, "Prison does two things to you: It brings out the best or it brings out the worst."

