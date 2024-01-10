Who is Suchana Seth? Everything you need to know about the woman who allegedly killed her child

Trigger Warning: This article discusses a distressing incident involving harm to a child.

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, has found herself at the center of a horrific occurrence. The circumstances surrounding her alleged involvement in the death of her four-year-old son have left many people stunned. As the inquiry continues, it is critical to dive into Suchana Seth's life, putting light on her professional achievements, personal hardships, and the nuances that lead to this terrible circumstance as per the Indian Express.

The Mindful AI Lab: A visionary leader

Suchana Seth, an AI ethics expert and data scientist, is a well-known person in the field of artificial intelligence. She has guided The Mindful AI Lab as CEO toward delivering personalized AI ethical advice services, evaluating AI systems, and co-creating responsible AI roadmaps for enterprises at various degrees of data maturity. With over 12 years of experience, Seth's skill has been recognized by her inclusion on the "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List."

Suchana Seth, a postgraduate from the University of Calcutta, continued her studies at the Raman Research Institute and spent two years at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society. Her LinkedIn page mentions her work as a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society and as a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute. Notably, Seth has natural language processing patents, demonstrating her expertise in the field.

Advertisement

Personal struggles: A troubled marriage

Aside from the dazzling accolades, Suchana Seth's personal life took a turbulent turn. Married to Venkat Raman, a data scientist with a Ph.D. in Physics, had disagreements that led to a divorce filing in 2020. According to reports, her estranged relationship with her husband may have been a factor in the sad occurrence. During the divorce process and custody struggle for their son, Seth filed a domestic violence case against her husband in August 2022, adding a layer of difficulty to an already stressful situation.

The tragedy unfolds: Allegations and investigations

The terrible incident occurred on January 6 at a service apartment in Goa, when Suchana Seth had checked in with her son. According to Goa Police, the child was suffocated, possibly using a pillow from the apartment. On January 8, Seth departed for Bengaluru, carrying her son's lifeless body in a suitcase. The discovery of blood stains and unusually hefty luggage by apartment staff led the cops to act. Seth was arrested in Chitradurga while attempting to leave and is accused of killing her own son. The reason is still being investigated, and preliminary findings suggest that an estranged relationship had a role in this.

ALSO READ: Who is Sara Sidner? Exploring life and career of the American reporter as she reveals getting diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer