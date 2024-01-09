Who is Sara Sidner? Exploring life and career of the American reporter as she reveals getting diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer

Sara Sidner of CNN has presented innumerable tales of people who, in the face of unimaginable adversity, developed an amazing new outlook on life; but, she did not understand what it meant to see the act of breathing as "enough" until she received her own recent diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer.

Sara Sidner revealed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer while crying on-air. Sidner stressed the significance of women continuing to schedule annual mammography screenings in her stirring statement. Sidner said, "Just take a second to recall the names of eight women who you love and know in your life. Just count them on your fingers. Statistically, one of them will get or have breast cancer. I am one of eight in my friend group."

The reporter revealed that she is currently in her second month of chemotherapy. She intends to undergo a double mastectomy as well. The 51-year-old anchorman sobbed as she talked about how appreciative she is to be alive and even thanked cancer for letting her realize how fortunate she is.

Who is Sara Sidner?

Early life

American television reporter Sara Sidner was born on May 31, 1972. Sidner, a Miami Lakes, Florida native, earned a telecommunications degree from the University of Florida and a diploma from Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School. She participated in the university's women's volleyball team, which advanced to the Final Four in her senior year.

Career

Sidner started her career as an on-air reporter at Gainesville, Florida's WUFT-TV. Periods at WINK-TV in Fort Myers, Florida, KDFW-TV in Dallas, Texas, and KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, followed this. She worked for three years as an anchor and consumer reporter at KDFW. She also made a name for herself by covering the Columbia space shuttle accident.

Sidner began working at KTVU in Oakland, California, in January 2004. She co-anchored KTVU Channel 2 News at Six and The Ten O'Clock News on the weekends. She worked for the station as a reporter during the week as well.

CNN

Sidner was previously a Los Angeles-based national and international correspondent for CNN. Her prior bases were in New Delhi, Jerusalem, and Abu Dhabi. CNN made plans to redesign their daytime programming public in January 2023. Sidner was assigned to co-anchor CNN News Central, a new program that began on April 3, 2023, alongside John Berman and Kate Bolduan, from 9 a.m. to noon.`

