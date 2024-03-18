TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Dr. David Hanbury, a professor at Averett University, was reported missing from an Orlando conference, and his body was discovered on Sunday.

Averett University announces Dr. David Hanbury's death

Averett University wrote in a statement saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking update of the passing of Dr. David Hanbury. On behalf of the entire Averett community, we send our condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury’s family, friends, and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact.”

According to a statement from Averett University released on Sunday, an associate professor and department co-chair has been reported missing from Orlando.



According to the university, Dr. David Hanbury was attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference when he was last seen on Friday night. The Orlando Police Department has also reported him missing. A missing person case was reported on Saturday, an OPD dispatcher said, but they were unable to offer any other details.



Dr. Hanbury has over eight years of academic experience. He is an associate professor, co-head of the psychology department, and chair of the division of psychological and physical health sciences.

ALSO READ: Who was Shigeichi Negishi? Man who invented modern karaoke machine passes away at 100