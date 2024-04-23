Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to serial killing.

In a courtroom in West Virginia, Reta Mays, aged 46, a former nurse’s aide, was confronted with the truth that she would spend her life locked up. She had tears on her cheeks the moment when the judge pronounced judgment for seven lives that she took out of existence at VA hospital in Clarksburg during a killing spree.

Who was Reta Mays?

Reta Mays was born in 1975 and entered non-combat operations with the WV National Guard and the 1092nd Engineer Battalion before working as a jailer. Her conversion to nursing assistant at VA Medical Centre was relatively uneventful. She lived faithfully and attended church.

However, behind this mask was an alternative life.

Mays’ world began to turn upside down after her husband was charged with child pornography in 2012. She remained loyal to him amidst all troubles. The following year, there were allegations of brutality when serving as a prison officer, but this case never went to court.

How did Reta Mays carry out her murders?

It happened during overnight shifts during the year 2017 when she injected old patients with stolen insulin, leading to death due to a drop in blood sugar level as per their health records.

At first, these deaths were blamed on hypoglycemia, but doubts escalated following several other incidents in which this condition resulted in fatalities. Besides, May’s killings became more systematic and resembled those committed by many serial killers.

The deaths did not begin receiving serious attention until June 2018.

An investigation commenced after suspicions arose over ‘an Angel of Death’ at Clarksburg VA started gaining momentum. Among those who died were veterans aged between 81 and 96 from Korea, Vietnam, and World War II.

Ultimately, after a lot of investigation, why Mays acted as she did remains unknown. Perhaps it was about power or exerting control over vulnerable people. But what she did has left a scar on this community and served as a chilling reminder of the darkness that can hide behind everyday appearance.

The legacy of pain and loss

The consequences of Mays’ spree continue to reverberate throughout the lives of those she left behind. Families were ripped apart, futures stolen, and lives destroyed in just one moment. Their loved ones bear the weight of her crimes in their hearts, leaving indelible marks that will never go away entirely.

However, there is some comfort amidst the pain when seeking justice. To many people, Mays’s sentencing gives them some sense of relief or at least an illusion of tranquility after experiencing unimaginable grief.

Unanswered questions and lingering fears

But once everything has died down, only one question remains unanswered, which is haunting: why? What can possibly drive May to commit such atrocious acts that leave total destruction in her path? The search for reasons leads to murkiness, where motives are blurred, and rationales fade away into nothingness.

Ultimately, though, there may be no rational basis for irrationality. Her actions defy understanding and serve as a stark example of how dark human beings can sometimes become.

This narrative exposes Reta Mays’ story as an embodiment of evil, a wake-up call reminding human beings that monsters live among us, disguising themselves as ordinary persons.

As we struggle with our fears in the aftermath of her actions, we come face-to-face with ourselves, knowing very well that good and evil are always just separated by a thin line. More often than not, we imagine that they actually are.

