Who is Penn Holderness? All about the internet celebrity as he reveals why he doesn't take medication for ADHD

Penn Holderness and his wife Kim have won the hearts of millions with their humorous parodies and skits. However, behind the laughter is a deeper story: Penn's battle with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and his decision not to medicate as per PEOPLE.

Penn Holderness proudly wears his ADHD on his sleeve. He sees it as a gift, not a hindrance, fueling his creativity in creating entertaining content.

Embracing ADHD as a gift

Penn says, "It's a fairly scorching case... Anybody can tell that after spending five minutes with me." His ADHD brain acts as a catalyst for creating new parodies and skits, which enrich their channel, The Holderness Family.

Penn has not taken medication since his early twenties, preferring to manage his ADHD through alternative strategies. He's developed coping mechanisms to deal with problems like spacing out, misplacing items like wedding rings, and occasionally forgetting tasks like picking up his kids.

With the help of a supportive spouse, he wrote the book 'ADHD is Awesome,' which will be released on April 30.

Medication and ADHD

Penn's decision not to take medication is personal, and does not pass judgment on those who do. While medication has changed the lives of many people with ADHD, Penn found solace in his career as a sportscaster, which allowed him to express his need for excitement and spontaneity. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

He recognizes the advances in ADHD medication since his college days in the early 1990s, joking, "I think what I took was considered a banned substance now, for sure!"

Penn and Kim's experience with ADHD extends into their parenting. Their son, Penn Charles, was diagnosed with ADHD in 2022. They let him make his own decisions about medication. Penn Charles initially tried medication but decided to go without, finding success with supportive systems in place. Kim goes on to say, "So far, he's rocking it, but it's always there as an option."

Penn Holderness exemplifies embracing one's differences and turning them into strengths. His account of his ADHD journey, which he documented with humor and honesty, has touched millions worldwide. While his decision not to medicate may not be for everyone, it does spark debate and provide insights into alternative approaches to managing ADHD.

ALSO READ: Who is Stephen Hughes? All we know about man set to run London marathon after leukemia diagnosis