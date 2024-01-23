Scott Stuber, the head honcho of Netflix's movie department, has been churning out a ton of films while other studios were scaling back. But now, in a surprising move, Scott Stuber, the mastermind behind Netflix Inc.'s triumph in the movie industry, will bid adieu to the streaming giant in March to embark on a new adventure.

When will Scott Stuber depart from Netflix?

Stuber will remain as global film chairman at least until the Academy Awards in March to finish up projects before quitting to make films and television shows independently. People familiar with the executive's plans say he has received finance for the new endeavor. Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, will lead the film crew while the firm seeks a replacement.

Successful films under Scott Stuber's management

Under Stuber's management, Netflix's feature division aggressively entered the blockbuster market, recruiting filmmakers such as Zack Snyder, the Russo brothers, Michael Bay, and Rawson Marshall Thurber. The era began with Will Smith's 2017 picture Bright, which had an estimated budget of $90 million, a large sum that wowed audiences at the time but would soon seem quaint in comparison to what was to come.

Advertisement

Other films produced during his tenure were critical hits that became award candidates, such as Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, Netflix received the most Oscar nominations.

Stuber's exit

Stuber's departure has long been reported; the CEO is said to have resented the company's restrictions on theatrical releases as well as its often prolific output. And it comes after a larger, longer string of exits in the streamer’s film sector.

Several people with knowledge of Stuber's departure indicated there was no major rift and he will continue to collaborate with Sarandos and Bela Bajaria on future projects. Stuber was also subjected to budget cuts on the film side, which he refused, according to a well-placed person familiar with the company. Netflix insiders deny this, claiming the company's annual $17 billion content budget offers adequate resources for the film division's objectives.

ALSO READ: Who is Tilly Ramsay? Gordon Ramsay's daughter walks in his footsteps as she hosts Amazon's cooking show