Lady Gaga Fuels Pregnancy Rumors With Apparent Baby Bump at Sister's Wedding In Maine; Details Inside

Lady Gaga, known for her powerful performances and unique fashion sense, has sparked pregnancy rumors yet again. The 38-year-old singer was spotted on Friday evening wearing a form-fitting black dress that appeared to reveal a baby bump, as per Daily Mail. This occurred during the rehearsal dinner for her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in York, Maine.

Speculations and a sparkling ring

Gaga's appearance at the event sparked not only pregnancy rumors but also talk of a possible engagement. She was seen wearing a massive diamond ring, which contributed to the buzz. Gaga attended the dinner with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, whom she has been dating for more than four years.

Gaga has recently stepped away from the spotlight. She recently finished filming her new film, Joker: Folie à Deux, and has been focusing on her upcoming album. The singer made a rare public appearance at the premiere of her HBO concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, wearing an outfit that appeared to conceal her abdomen.

The Sun shared photos from Natali's wedding, which show Gaga glowing beside Polansky. She wore a tight, off-the-shoulder black dress, matching pumps, and a string of pearls. She became emotional and was seen wiping away tears the day before her sister's wedding.

Wedding day highlights

Advertisement

Gaga wore a peach bridesmaid dress and walked down the aisle with a groomsman on the wedding day. The wedding was held at the ViewPoint Hotel, which the family rented out completely and has a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean. Gaga was spotted leaning against Polansky while taking photos, her diamond ring catching the light in the afternoon sun.

Desire to start a family

In March 2021, reports surfaced that Gaga's relationship with Polansky was becoming more serious. According to Entertainment Tonight, Gaga expressed a desire to start a family with Polansky, saying, "She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down. Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael."

In a May 2020 interview with InStyle, Gaga expressed her excitement about becoming a mother. She stated, "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Here's What Happened Between Jasmine And Gino