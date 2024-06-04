Jhamkudi Box Office: Gujarati horror-comedy performs exceptionally; Stands at Rs 3.35 crore nett after 4 days

Gujarati film Jhamkudi, directed by Umang Vyas and starring Manasi Parekh and Viraj Ghelani among many others, is performing very well at the box office. In its first four days, the movie has collected around Rs 3.35 crores nett. Since 3 Ekka in 2023, this is the highest collecting Gujarati film in the first four days. Based on how exceptionally it is trending, it seems to be heading towards a double digit lifetime.

Jhamkudi Does Well At The Box Office: Netts Rs 3.35 Crores In First 4 Days In India

The horror-comedy, Jhamkudi, released on Cinema Lovers Day, that is on the 31st of May, 2024. It collected around Rs 70 lakhs on the first day, where tickets were capped at Rs 99 for the standard formats. The movie maintained its hold on Saturday once the prices came back to normal. The film registered its first Rs 1 crore plus single day on the third day, to take the weekend to Rs 3.35 crores nett.

On Monday, the film collected slightly lower than what it did on Friday and Saturday. The Monday hold indicates that the movie has the acceptance required to stick around for a couple of weeks. To note, the Monday collections of Jhamkudi are higher than the highest single day collections of significant Gujarati films of 2024 like Itta Kitta and Kasoombo.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jhamkudi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 70 lakhs 2 Rs 70 lakhs 3 Rs 1.30 crores 4 Rs 65 lakhs Total Rs 3.35 crores nett in 4 days

About Jhamkudi

When the whole Gujarat is celebrating Navratri, the village of Raniwada dwells in the darkness since ages as celebrating garba is forbidden due to the curse of an evil witch named Jhamkudi. But the rules are broken and the haunting starts again. Bablo, a real estate agent with tricks up his sleeve is called back from the city and Kumud, an NRI heir of the royal family returns to face the wrath of the witch. Will they be able to solve the mystery and save Raniwada from the curse of Jhamkudi? (Source: IMDb)

