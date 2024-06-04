Will The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 14 Have A Reunion? Here's What Report Says

The latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still airing, and it is making history by not having a traditional reunion like the previous ones have. Last time is particularly the first time that the show will not end with a reunion show or reunion episode.

Insider reveals that the network rejected the traditional reunion since a reunion implies continuation and ending and it can be seen that in the season final there’s no future, no path for those characters in such an environment.

This comes after last season was riddled with some cast member controversy including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jenn Fessler. The minuscule tensions between the two clients have been the key reason that saw divides between the two sections at BravoCon for the last two years, thanks to Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa.

The climax was noted during the showdown in the last episode, even though tension was instigated during the first part by the show’s beginning. Given the fact that those tensions are so fundamental, the network is looking for a format change to give a conclusion to the season as it was realized that a reunion format does not fit the show’s mood.

RHONJ season 14 drama: Complex relationships, allegations, and controversies

The ongoing season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is an example of how the complex relationships between the participants can directly affect the show: season 14 was not only deprived of the traditional reunion but also full of personal Beef. Many fans know that Margaret Josephs is not friends with Teresa Giudice anymore after the latter accused, at the season 13 reunion, that the husband of Teresa, Luis Ruelas, once called and threatened her son indicating his place of work. Teresa and Luis have both refuted this claim with assertiveness; however, Margaret has not wavered and insists on keeping her moral space away from the two. She has unfollowed franchise friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler, who are now more friends with Teresa.

Further tension, Teresa and Luis said that Margaret, joining hands with Luis’s former wife has derogatory stories that circulate within the show, a claim that Margaret dismissed.

Teresa and Luis have also had some problems with Rachel Fuda just like they did with Nanako. These problems started in the reunion when John Fuda, the husband of Rachel stated that both Teresa and Luis had been investigating them through their friend Bo Dietl, and even went on to contact John’s ex-wife, who is in prison. To these allegations, Teresa and Luis have turned a blind eye and a deaf ear but in the latest sneak peek of the season 14 premiere of RHONJ, Teresa regurgitated internet allegations from John’s ex-wife, naming him ‘the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County’ and suggesting he was involved in some kinky business with sex toys. John did not believe these accusations at all saying to People magazine, “The deceitful myths that are being said about me are unfathomable.”

That being said, such rumors have created a lot of upset even though they may be denied. Having been accused of cheating on her husband, Jim, Rachel was overwhelmed and Tom apart from getting into a fallout with Jenn Aydin because Jenn still hangs out with Teresa. Some of the season’s drama and many open-ended controversies precipitated have forced the network to look for other strategies to provide a close to the season, outplaying the reunion show.

RHONJ season 14: Explosive confrontations, firings, and Dolores Catania's mediation

In early teasers of season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Fudas are seen challenging Teresa and Luis for a sit-down. During this encounter, John Fuda points directly at Teresa and exclaims “The poster child of mortgage fraud I see, Teresa,” and for good measure, he adds, “When I want my money laundered I know who to call!”

Also, there were more rumors and disturbances during the filming; Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral fought, which even became physical, so they were both fired for a short time. This provokes a fight where a glass pitcher is thrown, and the situation culminates during the season finale.

Despite all the loud conflicts and fights, Dolores Catania remains the only girl, who is on friendly terms with all her colleagues. For example, in the last episode of the show’s current season, we see her lonely and contemplative, considering how the group is now so fractured. The tensions and petty vengeance, which would continue to play out during the week each season, would set the tone and make season 14 one of the most memorable in Real Housewives history.

Social media storm hits RHONJ: Allegations of spying, drama creation, and Teresa's denial

Like a sweeping storm, the calamity among Jersey Housewives is not restricted to TV screens only but took place on social media recently over several months. It all began with one woman, who had recently emerged from a troll account named MelissasOldNose and accused Teresa and Jennifer of using her and numerous other popular profiles to obtain information about Melissa, Rachel, John, and Margaret. These secrets would then be discussed on the show to create drama for the viewers.

To support the allegations, the woman behind the account posted more screenshots of the DM conversations with Teresa and Jennifer where the Housewives exchanged the screeners for episodes that they haven’t aired yet. He makes other allegations like receiving gifts and financial incentives to keep on with the attack.

Since then, Jennifer has not spoken on the matter while Teresa came out strongly and denied any involvement in the case in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. This she was never known to do, and as such she quickly insisted, “I don’t do that.” “So sorry, I read it and I distance myself, I am so real, like, what you see is what you get, and I do not, in any way, go digging up people’s pasts.”

Cast changes and lost reunions shake up franchise dynamics

It is not news that the friction amongst the Real Housewives casts makes the shows less enjoyable to watch. Other examples can be appended to the cast changes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac because of unsolved conflicts.

What is even more peculiar, the lost reunion is a unique occurrence in the context of the Real Housewives franchise; however, there was only one instance of this event in the entire series – during Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City. As a result, the show went back to square one in Season 14 due to the drastic make-over in favor of an entirely new lineup which did not have any cast-overlap from Season 13.

As Bravo’s policy doesn’t allow for public comments about the casting decisions, another person close to the show has shared with PEOPLE that the channel still hasn’t come to any conclusions concerning RHONJ. A source closer to the show echoed the sentiment and pointed out that as of now, no one has made a definitive call on the show’s future.

If you are a fan of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, you can watch new episodes on Bravo every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and follow the old season on the Peacock.

