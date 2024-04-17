Wordle Today (April 17th, 2024): What is the answer of the day? Hints, clues, and spoilers for game #1033

Here are the spoilers for game #1032 of Wordle on March 17th, 2024. Keep reading to find out the clues, hints, and the answer to the word of the day.

By Suhasini Oswal
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  10:45 AM IST |  574
Wordle was publicly launched by Josh Wardle in 2021 (Twitter)
Wordle was publicly launched by Josh Wardle in 2021 (Twitter)

Wordle #1033 Answer Today; April 17, 2024: When it comes to the most popular word games, Wordle makes it to the top of the list. The web-based game created and developed by Josh Wardle was launched in 2021 after he made it to spend time with his girlfriend during the lockdown. The game gained popularity online when netizens started sharing their daily results on social media. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word daily.

Tips are given for each guess using colored tiles indicating whether the letter chosen is a part of the word or not and which position it occupies. Failing to guess the word in the tries breaks any previous winning streak. Here are the hints, clues, and spoilers for Wordle 1033.

Wordle 1033: Hints and clues for April 17, 2024

  • It contains two vowels.
  • There is one duplicate letter.
  • It's a noun.
  • Synonyms include 'alms' and 'donation'.

Wordle 1033: Answer for April 17, 2024

*SPOILER ALERT*

In case you were unable to guess the correct word in the six available tries of the day and want to know the solution to Wordle #1032, we've got you covered. The answer to the game from April 17, 2024, is given below. *Spoiler alert*

The answer to Wordle 1032 on April 17, 2024, is TITHE. 

Wordle 1032: Answer for April 16, 2024

For the unversed, the answer to the April 16, 2024, game was SHANK. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for hints, clues, and the answer to tomorrow's game of Wordle.

More about Wordle

For those unaware, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount that remains undisclosed. The game moved to the Times website ever since but remains free for all players. When the news first came out, netizens were worried the company would paywall it but it continues to be available for all users to play. Many other copied versions of the game were created after its sudden rise in popularity in 2021.

