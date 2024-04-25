Malaria is one of the most fatal diseases in the world, and it is caused by mosquito bites. The primary symptoms of the disease include shaking chills and a high fever. Malaria is particularly prevalent in tropical and subtropical countries. Well, it's also possible to avoid malaria. Mozzie bites can be avoided with the right safety precautions and preventive measures.

Every year on April 25, the globe comes together to mark World Malaria Day, a day dedicated to bringing attention to this grave disease spread by mosquitoes.

World Maria Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, And Significance

Theme

For World Malaria Day this year, the theme is "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world." The critical need to address the glaring disparities that still exist in access to services for malaria prevention, detection, and treatment is highlighted by this theme, which is in line with this year's World Health Day theme of "My Health, My Right."

History

African governments have observed Africa Malaria Day since 2001. Africa Malaria Day was renamed World Malaria Day in 2008 during the World Health Assembly's 60th session, which was organized by the World Health Organization. They concluded that increased awareness and caution are needed worldwide about malaria prevention and mosquito bite prevention. As a result, the day started to be observed annually.

Significance

Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said on the World Health Organization's official website that this year's theme underscores the urgent need to address the stark inequities that persist in access to malaria prevention, detection, and treatment services."

Prevention

Not traveling to regions with a high malaria prevalence, such as tropical and subtropical regions, can help prevent malaria. Individuals who are susceptible to malarial infections include the elderly, small children and babies, expectant mothers and their fetuses, and visitors from non-malaria-affected areas.

Wear appropriately fitting clothing to avoid malaria, especially if you plan to be in damp areas where mosquitoes might nest. Use bug repellents on both your skin and your clothing. If you live in an area where malaria cases are high, consider sleeping behind a net.

