Versatile actor Nakuul Mehta has been a heartthrob in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following owing to his multi-talented personality. Over the years, Nakuul impressed a wide audience by showcasing his acting prowess, and his love for poetry, art, theatre, etc. But did you know he is an amazing voice artist too? Well, the actor recently dubbed for the English version of Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster film, Animal.

Nakuul Mehta dubbed for Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film:

Just a few minutes back, Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share this amazing update with his friends and social media family. He shared his experience of lending his voice to Ranbir Kapoor's character Vijay Singh in Animal in the English language. Nakuul shared a video where he showed a scene from the film and wrote, "From now on you may call me Ranbir English."

It is also seen that Nakuul's wife Jankee Parekh feels surprised after listening to Nakuul's dubbed voice and saying, "That's really your voice? How is it your voice? You are sounding so good." Further, Nakuul revealed, "So we have been doing this in the early part of January. It is out now. Animal playing in English. It's on Netflix. It's got one of the finest performances from an actor who is one of the best of our generation. So happy to be part of this now. Watch it if you feel like watching an entertaining film."

Advertisement

Watch Nakuul Mehta's video here-

How was Nakuul Mehta's experience of dubbing for Animal in English?

In the caption of this post, Nakuul Mehta shared his experience of dubbing for Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal and wrote, "Spending a fortnight up close with Ranbir in a dark cold dubbing studio with only a flask containing hot water, turmeric, honey & some extremely black coffee for company has been one heck of a ride I promise you!"

He continued, "Watching one of the finest of our generation deliver this cracker of an act so up close has been both beautiful and at times painful given the playing field of the film. It has felt liberating, powerful, painful and never ending at different points yet I feel so enriched have had this wonderful opportunity to recreate this act in English under the expert direction of the amazing @benaifermirza & the relentless @sagar.dani666 at @mayukhiinsyncstudios."

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor shared, "Animal is now also playing in ENGLISH on Netflix. Would love to hear your thoughts if you do end up giving it a watch. P.S. Also to everyone who volunteered to bring me Vocalzone pastilles from across the world, your kindness carried me through the fortnight I spent with a beaten throat trying to recreate this high octane performance. P.P.S. Look out for the scene between Vijay and Varun where I got to spar with my frontman @alekhsangal in his backyard."

Celebs praise Nakuul's performance:

Jankee Parekh commented, "Just brilliant !! so so proud," while Drashti Dhami wrote, "Woohooooo !!!!! It’s just wow." Meiyang Chang said, "Oooooooooh damn Noxxx! Too good," while Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, "Wow." Shrenu Parikh said, "This is Soooooooo cool," whereas Mansi Srivastava wrote, "Damn cool watching it again in english now," and so on the compliments continued.

Take a look at celebs' comments here-

Speaking about Nakuul Mehta's acting life, he was last seen on TV in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Disha Parmar.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Nakuul Mehta: Wife Jankee Parekh shares joyful moments with actor extending heartfelt wishes