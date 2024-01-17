Happy Birthday Nakuul Mehta: Wife Jankee Parekh shares joyful moments with actor extending heartfelt wishes

Known for his charming personality, stellar on-screen performances, and dapper looks, Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors in the showbiz world. He has impressed audiences with his acting skills in various television shows. Well, Nakuul is celebrating his birthday today (Jan 17). On his special day, the actor's wife Jankee shared a heartwarming clip with him treating fans.

Jankee Parekh wishes Nakuul Mehta on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, singer Jankee Parekh shared a short clip compiling several happy moments featuring the Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta. The video shows how happy they are together and proves that they are at their best when they're with each other. You might even find yourself saying 'Awww' and watching the video multiple times.

Extending heartfelt birthday wishes to Nakuul, Jankee penned a sweet note. The singer wrote, “You are 41 today & have definitely changed since your last birthday. For starters, You now decide to sleep early and cancel the plans of all your friends and family who wish to come home to bring in your birthday as you have to wake up early and hit the gym."

"You also want to spend your day doing the exact same things you do through the year which are, go for breakfast and coffee (with your sweet wife - this part I love) and ofcourse spend time with parents and friends but only at home, because you have no idea what else to do and which are the new places in the city to go to (Is someone hitting a mid life crisis?)," she added.

Jankee Parekh went on to express her heartfelt emotions regarding the love of her life, Nakuul. She emphasized how his passion for rearranging plants and forming a connection with Sufi has truly strengthened their relationship. Lastly, she wrote, "Well, all I want to say is that I will continue to love you through all the ever-evolving versions of you. Happy birthday, my forever love! @nakuulmehta."

Look at the video here:

Rochak Kohli and others react to the video

Nakuul Mehta enjoys a huge fan following in the industry. So, the video shared by Jankee Parekh on Instagram showcasing their delightful moments did not go unnoticed. Reacting to the post, popular Indian music director Rochak Kohli wrote, "Happy to him.. inki त्वाचा se inki उमर ka pata hi nahi lagta (One cannot guess his age by looking at his skin)."

One of the fans commented, "This beautiful feeling of growing in love together and cherishing the little and big evolutions in life Happy birthday Ms. J’s hubby and Sufi’s dadda and to the human who infuses joy into people’s days." Further, many reacted with love emojis.

Look at some of the comments here:

About Nakuul Mehta

After marking his debut opposite Disha Parmar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Nakuul Mehta rose to greater heights of popularity owing to the portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz. The young actor also appeared in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and 3 as Ram Kapoor.

On his personal front, Nakuul got married to Jankee Parekh in 2012. The couple is parents to their son Sufi, born in 2021. Thanks to his active social media presence, fans keep receiving peeks into his personal life.

Pinkvilla wishes Nakuul Mehta a happy and healthy birthday.

