55 Hairstyles for Women over 60 That Redefine Aging Gracefully

Age is just a number, and we completely agree! If you're a woman over 60 and are looking to take your hairstyle game up a notch, don't let society's expectations stop you. We've got you covered with ideas for short, medium-length, and long haircuts to help you flaunt your personality! As we age, our hair naturally thins and loses its color. But that doesn't mean you have to settle for a mundane hairstyle. With so many beautiful and chic styles to choose from, your 60s can be your most stylish decade yet! Whether you're a fan of elegant styles or like to keep things playful, we have a collection of hairstyles for women over 60 that'll serve as inspiration for you. So go ahead and embrace your age with a fabulous new hairstyle!

Stunning Short Hairstyles for Women over 60

1. Side-Swept Bob

When it comes to hairstyles, side-swept locks, and bobs are both constant faves. But what if you could blend them into one stunning look? Introducing the side-swept bob — a stylish and sophisticated option. Not only does the sweeping fringe provide a slimming effect to your face, but it also elevates your bob to new levels of elegance. Try this combo for an instant fashion upgrade.

2. Bob with Front Bangs

The bob with front bangs is a timeless hairstyle for women over 60. This cut flatters the face, highlighting the eyes and cheekbones, while also giving volume to thinning hair. The blunt ends and textured layers create movement and add dimension to the style while the front bangs add a youthful touch, making the hairstyle feel fresh and modern. It’s easy to style, low maintenance and can be customized to suit different face shapes and hair textures. So if you are looking to refresh your look and boost your confidence, this hairstyle is just the right one for you!

3. Layered Curls

Embrace the beauty of your curly locks by accentuating them to create a fabulous, tousled look. Highlight your beautifully coiled locks and compliment your facial features with the help of layered haircuts. Achieve the ultimate curly hairstyle by applying a curl-defining cream to damp hair, giving your hair the best possible definition and making it easier to manage throughout the day.

4. Wavy Ends

Transform your hair into voluminous waves by incorporating them in the lower half of your locks. With thinning hair caused by hair loss or fine texture, this hairdo is your ultimate game changer as it turns your hair from a bland 3 to an incredible 10! Enjoy bouncy and lush hair with this effortless yet stylish upgrade.

5. Simple Bob

There's no doubt why the bob is beloved by mature ladies. It exudes a trendy vibe and flatters nearly every facial contour. Spice it up with some tiered bangs in the front to create an illusion of a slimmer lower face.

6. Feathered Bangs with Inward Layers

Flaunt your hair with confidence with this stunning short hairstyle for women over 60! Specially crafted for those who hesitate to showcase their thin locks, it adds oodles of volume with its clever layering and flattering bangs. The feathery ends gently flicking inwards give an illusion of fullness and volume that is sure to turn heads. Say goodbye to bad hair days with this showstopper!

7. Silver Fox Bob

There is an undeniable aura of confidence that radiates from a woman embracing her beautiful natural white locks. With the added bonus of carefully crafted layers and bold bangs, your hair effortlessly achieves a voluminous and youthful appearance.

8. Short Cropped Pixie

For a while now, Jamie Lee Curtis has been proudly sporting a chic and short pixie haircut. But it's her stunning salt and pepper tresses that have been stealing the show and bringing her look to life. And the best part is, this edgy hairstyle can also serve as a trendy way to gradually embrace your own gray hair.

9. Smooth Pixie

If you want to knock a few years off your appearance and show off a chic hairstyle at the same time, then look no further than this cutting-edge fusion of two timeless looks. This unique style works to elongate your features while also artfully blurring the effects of aging for a look that's simply irresistible.

10. Swept Back Mohawk

With her avant-garde short hairstyles, Tilda Swinton has become an emblematic figure in making daring statements. But, her swept-back blonde mohawk is considered a relatively conservative style, as compared to some of her other flamboyant hairdos. So, if you are ready to explore bold experiments, then this trendsetting haircut is absolutely perfect for you.

11. Retro Waves

This retro-inspired hairdo is a true blast from the past, reminiscent of the glamorous days of classic Hollywood cinema. Ideal for ladies who don't wish to chop their tresses too drastically, its flowing waves cascading gracefully down the sides will give your visage a beautifully streamlined appearance.

12. Short Bob

Jane Fonda is an expert in the art of hairstyle selection. Her bob is impeccably styled, maintained by a spritz of strong-hold hairspray. The graceful waves of her bangs frame her stunning features with effortless finesse. The delicate highlights around her face enhance her innate beauty, highlighting the natural radiance of her hair color.

13. Classic Bob

When it comes to sophistication, Helen Mirren is the standard-bearer. Her hairstyles are always top-notch, garnering a perfect score every time. If you are searching for something elegant and short, look no further! With feathered, side-swept bangs, her bob radiates with a chic and timeless charm.

14. Curly Ends

If your hair is perpetually short, here’s a thrilling solution to add some glamor to your hairstyle. Transform the ends into voluminous swirls with the assistance of velcro rollers and watch as your hair blossoms into an astonishing spectacle. It’s a remarkable method to revamp your appearance with effortless style!

15.Wispy Bangs

Jane Fonda seems to be in love with this particular hairstyle, and it's no wonder why! The spiky, flicked-out tips and delicate, wispy bangs give her a youthful and trendy look. Additionally, the voluminous hair at the crown of her head lifts her features, making her appear even more striking. To top it all off, her blonde tresses complement her eye and lip shades impeccably.

16. Blunt Lob

There's no denying it — the red hair and blunt long bob duo is a lethal combination. Women across the globe have fallen in love with this chic hairstyle. The thick, straight cut at the ends gives an illusion of luxurious fullness and volume. And with a perfectly placed side parting, wide cheeks, and large foreheads are instantly streamlined for a flawless look.

17. Classic Judi

With a nonchalant charm, Judi Dench consistently dons her signature pixie cut — a hairstyle that exudes an effortless yet edgy appeal. Observe the sharp, textured layers at the crown of her head, imbuing the classic look with a fresh dose of vigor and dynamism. This pixie haircut for women over 60 is a low-key but high-impact statement, perfect for those seeking a versatile and trendy haircut.

18. Meryl Streep Hairdo

Although Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada might not have been the most pleasant character, there is no denying the incredible fashion sense exhibited by Meryl Streep's character. The long bob she donned is the perfect hairdo for women in the workforce who want to incorporate fashion into their looks. With a voluminous middle part and chic flicked-out ends, this simple hairstyle exudes a remarkable sense of style.

18. Swept-up Bob

For those who adore an effortless but chic hairstyle, the swept-up bob is your perfect match. This exquisite style elongates your face and enhances your features. To attain this sophisticated look, begin by coating your hair with high-performance hair gel, then proceed to brush the top of your head upward. Finish it off with a quick spray of hairspray to maintain the hairdo's elegance throughout the day.

19. Shag Hairdo

Experience a youthful and glamorous look with the shag hairstyle that comes packed with layers. Not only does it add depth and texture to your hair, but it also beautifully enhances your features by delicately trimming the lower part of your face.

21. Classy Bob

Marvel at the awe-inspiring Sharon Stone and her mesmerizing short haircuts! With her long and lustrous side-swept bangs, her jawline is slimmer and her eyes and cheekbones become the center of attention.

22. Messy Pixie

The craze for messy hair has reached its peak! A simple application of hairspray coupled with running your fingers through your tresses can give you the ultimate tousled look. If you're on the lookout for effortless style, the pixie cut is the way to go.

23. Big Curls

Transform your hair into a spectacular style by simply using styling mousse and velcro rollers. Begin by applying a dollop of gel or mousse to your hair and ensure it is evenly distributed. Take medium-sized sections of your hair and start rolling them up with velcro rollers. Be prepared to be amazed by the fantastic results!

24. Sweet Wispy Layers

For women over 60 with white or gray hair, a medium-legth haircut is the ultimate solution to tame your tresses. Whether you boast thick, wavy, or straight locks, this hairstyle offers a chic, trendy look that can be effortlessly maintained with just a hair dryer and round brush. With its effortless charm and versatility, you can embrace your silver locks in style!

25. Short Straight with Side Parted Bangs

If you're seeking the ultimate short hairstyle for women over 60, look no further than the incomparable Julie Andrews. The beloved actress, famed for her iconic role in 'The Sound of Music,' has been turning heads with her chic short haircuts since the mid-sixties. Her signature look features a subtle side part that seamlessly transitions into sleek and edgy layers, versatile enough to complement any event from a wild night out with your besties to a high-powered business meeting. Take a page from Julie's stylebook and turn heads with your own show-stopping short hairdo.

Short haircuts not only save time but also make everyday life more comfortable and effortless. Perfect for those who don't want to fuss with complicated styling routines. But for those with longer locks, fear not! We've got some awe-inspiring and sophisticated long hairstyles for women over 60 that are guaranteed to turn heads and exude pure elegance.

Long Hairstyles for Women over 60

1. Beehive

For women over 60 seeking a classy and chic look, the beehive updo is the ultimate hairstyle choice. Don't fret if you lack the know-how in achieving this style. It is quite a straightforward hairdo. In fact, a plethora of tutorials await you on YouTube to guide you in the process.

2. Curly Ringlets

It's not uncommon for women who are 60 or older to express concern about the loss of curl definition in their hair. But don't lose hope, because you can keep your coils popping with a little TLC. First, make sure to protect your precious locks by sleeping with them in a pineapple updo to prevent pesky frizz. Additionally, adding a curl-defining cream to your routine can work wonders in maintaining the shape and definition of your curls. So, embrace those beautiful coils and keep them flourishing!

3. Thin Curls

As you age, your tresses may have become less defined. Despite the allure of perms, it's wise to steer clear of harsh chemicals and thermal tools. Rather, revel in your unique locks and show them some affection. Regularly moisturize your mane with oil. Following a wash, utilize a feather-light mousse and tousle your hair for this stunning look.

4. Half Updo

Elevate your style effortlessly with a stunning half updo. It's a fantastic way to give your locks a chic touch without causing any damage to your hair. Create a beautiful bouffant in your updo to add extra volume to your strands. This trick will give your hairstyle the perfect boost, and you'll be turning heads with your elevated and stylish hairdo.

5. Luscious Waves

This is one of the best hairstyles for women over 60 that strikes the perfect balance between effortless and polished. Ideal for those with a bit of thickness to their tresses, a light misting of texturizing spray will ensure your waves stay buoyant and bouncy all day long.

6. Layers

Playing around with layers at the front of your hair can work wonders when it comes to giving your face definition and your locks added fullness. And if you want to minimize the size of your forehead, consider adding some sassy bangs to your new 'do!

7. Ponytail with Long Bangs

Revamp your updo with bangs and watch your fine hair transform! Embrace the magic of long, center-parted bangs softly draped to each side, granting your locks an effortlessly lively and buoyant flair. Meanwhile, the rest of your tresses are gently bundled in a fuss-free ponytail, creating an elegant yet effortless appearance.

8. Messy Updo with Wispy Bangs

Melanie Griffith has nailed the art of adding volume to a fine-hair updo with her latest hairdo. The beautifully messy updo creates the illusion of height, framing her face perfectly. With wispy bangs and long layers on the sides, Griffith's hairstyle radiates youthful charm. It's a look that will leave everyone enchanted.

9. Sleek Long Blunt Cut

Unleash the natural beauty of your hair by flaunting its glory! Nurture its fullness by allowing it to grow long in a uniform length and create the illusion of voluminous ends. Consistently infuse moisture into your hair care regimen for a glossy and refined appearance. Don't forget to give those split ends a trim to ensure your locks remain radiant.

10. Blonde Highlights on Long Wavy Hair

The notion that long locks should be snipped off as you age is simply untrue. Flowing, loose waves can exude elegance while simultaneously exuding a youthful flair to your fashion. To further enhance the allure of your blonde tresses, consider delicately adding some ashy highlights for a touch of radiance.

Medium-Length Hairstyles for Women over 60

1. Blunt Lob with Blunt Bangs

Elevate your look with a timeless favorite. Add some depth to your locks with a texture mousse and top it off with a sleek blunt fringe. Be mindful, however, if you have a round face as blunt bangs may emphasize your features. In this case, try a side-swept style to contour and elongate your face for a slimming effect.

2. Wispy Shaggy Lob

Get ready to look years younger with this trendy face-framing hairdo. The beauty of this cut is that it requires minimal styling effort. Simply add some texturizing spray, and your locks will maintain a breezy feel all day long. You'll feel rejuvenated and confident, knowing that your hair is working to highlight your best features.

3. Shadow Roots

Try out this hair color technique and watch as it transforms your entire appearance! Dark roots not only give the illusion of healthy hair growth, but they also make you look years younger. As you age, however, coloring your hair can come with a host of issues. But fear not, because there is a solution! Incorporate plenty of hydration into your hair care routine to ensure your tresses stay healthy, nourished, and beautiful.

4. Wavy Lob

For an ideal hairstyle for women over 60, wavy hair is a fabulous haircut that blends effortless style with minimal upkeep. To keep your hair looking vibrant, frequent trims are a must. But, day-to-day maintenance is a breeze - simply run a brush through your hair, and you're good to go!

5. Dolly Parton Shag

Throughout her career, Dolly Parton has fearlessly flaunted a wild, voluminous shag haircut in various lengths, never once wavering in her love for this bold and daring style. And honestly, can you blame her? This playful yet sophisticated look, characterized by its face-framing layers and ample amounts of luscious locks, is the ultimate confidence booster that is sure to leave you feeling empowered and alive.

6. Half Clip Up

Revamp your hairstyle into a casual and effortless look that screams "chill vibes". Elevate your half ponytail game by simply releasing some strands before fastening it with a rubber band. Behold as your locks soar to new heights!

7. Volume Bob

Everyone dreams of having voluminous hair and achieving that dream is easy with this bob! Its maximum volume comes from the slight lift near the roots. Give your hair that extra boost by backcombing near the roots for a voluminous finish.

8. Highlights

Many believe that aging should keep us from coloring our hair with highlights. However, the truth is that we can still highlight our locks as we age, albeit with caution. Excessive hair dye can harm the quality of our hair, hence the suggestion of opting for highlights as an alternative. Additionally, subtler and less striking highlights are preferred as they offer a graceful and elegant appearance.

9. Perfect Curls

There's just something about big, bouncy curls that instantly add volume and thickness to your locks. The good news is, achieving this gorgeous look is easier than you think. Armed with a round brush, a little bit of hair mousse, and your trusty blow dryer, you'll be rocking a head full of beautiful curls in no time. Trust us, the end result will be nothing short of fabulous.

10. Curly Golden Blonde Bob

It’s simply mesmerizing to witness how Jessica Lange's beauty seems to grow with every passing year. She has indeed mastered the art of aging gracefully and choosing hairstyles that not only complement but enhance her features as well. One such style is her stunning golden blonde bob that has been effortlessly tousled into loose curls. It is a testament to the fact that when done right, age can indeed be one's most precious accessory.

Hairstyles for Women over 60 with Curly Hair

1. Side-Swept Bangs

Combining side-swept hair with voluminous curly locks creates an awe-inspiring ensemble. Should a formal affair be in your near future, select this style for a polished and dazzling appearance. Achieve the full potential of this look by deepening the sweeping motion of your hair.

2. Meg Look

When you're in a hurry but need to appear posh, creating a messy look will effortlessly elevate your appearance. Furthermore, it will draw focus away from any asymmetrical features you may possess, allowing you to effortlessly ooze style and sophistication.

3. Short Curly Bob

Revamp your short bob by elegantly curling the tips of your hair to achieve a sleek and refined style. Not only will this add volume and bounce to your hair, but it'll also create an illusion of a slender face, making you feel and look extra fabulous. Give your tresses the glamorous upgrade they deserve with this timeless and chic hairstyle for women over 60.

4. Black Curls

Enhance your hair's fullness effortlessly by adding bangs. To further boost its volume, incorporate some curls into your hairstyle. Create a tousled effect on the top section of your curly locks with your fingertips, while leaving the bottom coils intact. Doing so will elevate your hair, making it appear taller and more voluminous than ever before.

5. Curly Lift

From big to small, waves add a bouncing and thick texture to your hair. Achieve a more natural look by starting the waves slightly below the root for a seamless flow.

6. Uneven Textured Curls

In a world where role models are scarce, Cher stands out as the epitome of inspiration. Her luscious locks of hair, featuring an array of textures and sizes, cascade down her back in a mesmerizing fashion. Behold her as she flaunts her audacious gothic look, unfazed by the opinions of others.

7. Lush Curls

If your locks don't fall into the too-thick or too-fine category, then this style will bring about a perfect equilibrium. Delightfully playful and gracefully wavy, these bouncing curls are a sight to behold. With this look, you'll exude irresistible charm and charisma.

8. Messy Curls

Imitate the carefree style of Andie MacDowell and let your natural curls run wild. While deliberate styling is great, there's just something about an unrestrained, casual look that screams youthful exuberance, without needing any fancy styling equipment!

9. Oprah Hairdo

Many times, Oprah has showcased her beautiful curly hair and undoubtedly, it suits her wonderfully. So, if you possess naturally curly hair, embrace it and flaunt those locks! Ensure to select appropriate conditioning products, tailored for your specific hair type, to attain voluminous and thriving curls.

10. Layered And Curly

This is the perfect hairstyle for women over 60 with curly hair. Its length, situated between short and long, is ideal for those wanting to keep it manageable yet still stylish. The blend of curls and layers makes for a romantic and visually appealing look, plus it doesn't require too much effort to maintain.

Conclusion

We certainly owe a debt of gratitude to all the celebrities who have encouraged older women to embrace their inner fashionista. The number of candles on your cake should never be a barrier to your sense of style, and with these fabulous hairstyles for women over 60, the possibilities are endless. No excuses, it's time to unleash your glamourous self with these amazing hairstyles. Whether you opt for a chic side-swept bob or a sophisticated long bangs bob, or any other trendy style featured, just remember to put on your best smile and be a true showstopper.

