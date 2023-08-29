35 Carrie Underwood Hairstyles You Must Try for a Stunning Look

When it comes to the music industry, there are few artists who are as talented and versatile as Carrie Underwood. From belting out heart-wrenching ballads to commanding the stage with her high-energy country hits, she has captivated audiences all around the world with her music. However, Carrie Underwood’s hairstyles are another aspect of her appeal that has drawn just as much attention.

From formal updos to playful ponytails, Underwood's hairstyles have always been as dynamic and captivating as her performances. Whether she's performing on stage or walking the red carpet, her hairdos always make a statement and leave fans in awe. Underwood's hair has also undergone numerous transformations over the years, from long, flowing locks to edgy layers. With each new hairstyle, she shows off her creativity and willingness to take risks with her look.

In this article, we will take a closer look at some of Carrie Underwood's most iconic and inspiring hairstyles that have had us all reaching for our hairbrushes and curling irons.

35 Iconic Carrie Underwood Hairstyles That Redefine Glamour And Style

From sleek and straight to tousled and textured, Carrie Underwood has become an icon when it comes to hairstyles. Known for her gorgeous blonde locks, she's never shied away from experimenting with different looks, whether on the red carpet or in her everyday life. Here are some of the best Carrie Underwood haircuts:

1. Curly Parted Waves

The impeccable shape of Carrie Underwood's golden curls is a sight to behold. Her luscious locks cascade down in a beautiful wave of curly strands that are elegantly parted to frame her gorgeous face. As the singer twirls, her hair glistens under the bright stage lights, accentuating her radiance and lending a captivating allure to her performance.

2. Side-Swept Strawberry Locks

Carrie Underwood effortlessly sweeps her luxurious strawberry tresses to one side, accentuating her stunning facial features with the perfect side-swept bangs. The softness of her hair creates a gentle contrast that effectively softens her sharp jawline. With this stunning Carrie Underwood long hairstyle, you too can exude effortless elegance, captivating everyone who catches a glimpse of your locks.

3. Layered Curls

Underwood has been rocking her signature layered curls with a chic side part that oozes feminine grace and charm. And you can achieve the same flawless look without breaking the bank or heading to a pricey salon! All you need to do is get a fresh haircut in a layered 'do, and then curl your locks accordingly to match the layers. In no time, you'll shine just as bright as Carrie.

Advertisement

4. Soft Fluffy Curls

Get ready to unleash your wild side with this signature Carrie Underwood hairstyle. To achieve this fierce and bold look, start by using a curling iron on your tresses and tease those curly locks until they’re just right. And don’t forget to finish off with a daring center-side parting to complete the look. You'll definitely be the envy of all those around you!

5. Cascading Curls

The delicate strands of hair fall effortlessly over Carrie’s shoulder in this look, creating a stunning silhouette around her beautiful face, which is emphasized by the gentle side parting. And as if that wasn't enough to make her look like a heavenly vision, the striking contrast of her black roots does great to accentuate her captivating eyes.

6. Beehive Bangs

There's just something about Carrie Underwood's short, flowing curls that simply demand attention. They have this ability to instantly transform your appearance and make you feel like the star of the show. What's more, this particular hairstyle allows for endless experimentation — simply pull up the bangs to create a beehive effect, and let the remaining locks fall as they may. You'll feel confident, bold, and ready to take on the world.

7. Tousled Curls

Looking for a fabulous way to transform your thin locks? Take a cue from the stunning Carrie Underwood and embrace those luscious long curls! This hairstyle is the ultimate solution to add texture and oomph to your hairdo. To rock this gorgeous look, simply opt for a layered cut and get ready to unleash your curling skills using a large barrel iron. The result? Effortless loose waves that will make you look like a total bombshell.

8. Curly Side Sweep

Once again, Carrie Underwood flaunts her stunning side-swept curly hairstyle. Her luscious locks are swept to the side, gracefully framing her face with side-swept sexy bangs. If you're tempted to give this look a go, don't forget to secure your strands with a generous spritz of hairspray to achieve that picture-perfect side sweep.

9. Center-Parted Waves

This center-parted wavy hairstyle of Carrie Underwood is nothing less than a visual delight. Featuring a voluminous mass of soft curls, a precise center part, and an impeccable form, her stunning hair exudes beauty and elegance.

Advertisement

10. Straight Hair with Wispy Bangs

Innovatively expressing herself through her choice of hairstyle, Carrie Underwood flaunts a gorgeous highlighted hairdo. She showcases her striking platinum locks styled perfectly straight, complimented by delicate wispy bangs that beautifully highlight her mesmerizing eyes.

11. Sleek Curls with Side Parting

Carrie Underwood’s luscious long locks flow in an effortlessly elegant and voluminous curly ‘do, styled to perfection with a side parting. Although absolutely breathtaking, maintaining this gorgeous hairdo requires dedication and time. Nevertheless, with a little patience and effort, you too can rock this elegant hairstyle just like the country superstar.

12. Straight Hair with Side Swept Bangs And Light Brunette Highlights

Carrie Underwood is flaunting her natural hair texture in this style, and it's amazing. Embracing your hair's natural texture saves you a lot of time and guarantees that it'll appear as beautiful as ever! The length is fantastic, and it enables you to style it in almost any manner imaginable. The hair behind her ears accentuates her gorgeous facial features and enhances her overall appearance.

13. Straight Dark Blonde

Be the star of any special event with this elegant Carrie Underwood updo hairstyle that's sure to turn heads. The roots are expertly teased, adding volume and texture, while the rest of your hair is gracefully pulled back and twisted into a work of art. Remember, creating this masterpiece requires time, patience, and a strong hold product that will keep your locks in place throughout the day or night.

14. Platinum Curls

With hair cascading in platinum curls, Carrie Underwood yet again dazzles us. As the locks elegantly fall to one side, they create a flawless long side parting that effortlessly frames her stunning face.

15. Long Side Part

Carrie Underwood's gorgeous locks cascade in a twofold layer. The shorter layer tantalizingly coils and sweetly forms her striking side-swept bangs. As for the longer layer, it gracefully descends and tumbles into a charming free-fall.

16. Soft Waves with Side Swept Bangs

Carrie Underwood flaunts her soft, flowing locks with daring side-swept bangs that exude sheer confidence. This gorgeous hairstyle is a perfect match for any occasion, adding a touch of elegance to every event you go to.

Advertisement

17. Half Up Half Down with Curly Hair

Oh, behold the breathtaking blonde! Carrie Underwood's luscious locks cascade in voluminous curls with sultry side-swept bangs. Tastefully pinned up to achieve a delightful half-up, half-down hairstyle — this look can elevate any occasion. Simply exquisite blonde curls!

18. Swept-back Curls

Carrie Underwood's long hair has taken on a daring new look as her edgy curls boldly make a statement. With graceful ease, she pulls all of her wild locks back and securely pins her bangs back to leave the vivacious curls cascading to the side in an eye-catching display.

19. Heavy Curls

With effortless flair, Carrie Underwood dons a sassy demeanor alongside her luscious heavy curls. The cascading blonde locks receive a lavish transformation into voluminous ringlets, resulting in an absolutely vivacious look that simply cannot be ignored.

20. Half Way Curls

If you're after a blast from the past, Carrie Underwood's flippant hairstyle will deliver in spades. Her combination of medium curls transports you straight back to the retro era with its effortless vintage vibe.

21. Mid-length Layered Hairstyle

With her mid-lengths effortlessly styled in a layered haircut with a chic side part, Carrie Underwood is the epitome of fresh and sassy. Her luscious locks cascade down her shoulders, framing her face perfectly and adding an extra touch of glamor to her already gorgeous features.

22. Half Up Half Down for Straight Hair

Carrie Underwood effortlessly pulls apart her locks from the crown to create a flawless half-up, half-down hairdo. This chic Carrie Underwood hairstyle is ideal for those with luscious, straight tresses and can be achieved with ease.

23. Medium Length Hair with Thick Bangs

Here, she decided to revamp her look with a fresh new haircut, opting for a layered mid-length style. With the precision of Carrie Underwood’s hair stylist, she fashioned the perfect curls at the ends of her tresses. To further elevate her style, she opted for a pair of thick, sultry bangs that charmingly concealed half of her visage. The result? An irresistible concoction of sweetness and mystery.

Advertisement

24. Stylish Bun-like Bangs

In an unconventional twist, Carrie redefines her mid-length locks. She artfully tousles her bangs, transforming them into a scrunchy, bun-like updo that adds a playful flair to her style.

25. Sunkissed Curls

Shiny, mid-length curls cascading gracefully alongside elegantly side-swept bangs have always been Carrie Underwood's signature look as a singer.

26. Pinned-up Curls

With her humorous and playful aura, Carrie looks utterly adorable in this hairdo. Her blonde locks are sculpted to perfection, as they cascade in bouncy, small stunning waves. Her tresses are cleverly pinned up to resemble a chic bobby hairstyle, making her the talk of the town.

27. Teased Hairstyle

In this look, the singer adds a new touch of glam to her signature long, straight tresses. Playing with volume and texture, she artfully teases her locks to new heights and sweeps her delicate side bangs to one side. The end result? A playful yet elegant twist on her classic look that's sure to turn heads.

28. Messy Updo

This Carrie Underwood updo hairstyle channels effortless elegance with a tousled updo and a sultry side part. Her tresses are gracefully pulled back into a relaxed updo, nestled low at the nape for a chic yet understated vibe.

29. Low Twist

By delicately weaving her luscious tresses into a mesmerizing low twist, the ravishing singer elevates her elegant appeal with every subtle strand. Not only does this bold hairstyle accentuate the beauty of her hair, but it also serves to elongate her already graceful neck, ultimately creating a captivating look.

30. Bobby-pinned Updo

Adorned with an intricate bobby-pinned updo coupled with charming bangs, the elegant Carrie Underwood exudes nothing but absolute beauty.

Carrie Underwood opts for a breezy bun with effortlessly chic side-swept bangs and delicate wisps of hair framing her face. To accentuate her stunning eyes, her roots are darkened with black. For those looking to recreate this look, remember to use quality hair products to maintain a smooth, soft finish.

Advertisement

32. Sophisticated French Twist

If you're tired of sporting the same cascading straight hair as most folks, you might want to try a chic French twist like Carrie Underwood. Don't fret! You can definitely rock this hairdo by following the simple steps of a beehive hairstyle. But make sure you leave some loose strands in the front and apply some anti-frizz hair products to achieve that flawlessly perfect French twist. Trust us, you'll definitely turn heads with this stylish hair makeover!

33. Tousled Bun

Carrie Underwood effortlessly sports her iconic fringe along with a tousled bun that perfectly complements her cascading curly locks. Her hairstyle blends seamlessly with her impeccable makeup and wardrobe.

34. Medium Wavy Bob

Carrie's versatile oblong face allows her to experiment with a plethora of hairstyles. In this Carrie Underwood hairstyle, she chooses a layered bob with a side-swept fringe, effectively concealing her high forehead and accentuating her striking eyes with the slightly grown-out fringe. The result is an on-trend and playful hairdo that can effortlessly transition from daytime to nighttime.

Advertisement

35. Messy Ponytail

With just a little teasing, any girl can take her ponytail to new heights a ̀ la Carrie Underwood’s ponytail. Don't settle for a plain old ponytail when a little bit of volume can take your look from ordinary to extraordinary!

Conclusion

Carrie Underwood's hairstyles are as diverse as her musical career. From her signature sleek and straight locks to playful updos and beachy waves, she has consistently amazed fans with her effortlessly stunning looks. With every red-carpet appearance or on-stage performance, Carrie Underwood proves that there is no one way to style your hair. It's all about finding what works for you and feeling confident and beautiful in your own skin. Whether you prefer the glamorous Hollywood style or the boho-chic vibe, you can always turn to Carrie Underwood for inspiration. Her hairstyles have been a source of awe and admiration for many, and it's no surprise that she has become a trendsetter in the fashion industry.

ALSO READ: 55 Stunning Mullet Hairstyles to Elevate Your Style Game