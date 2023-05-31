55 Stunning Mullet Hairstyles to Elevate Your Style Game

With a rich history dating back to the 1970s, mullet hairstyles have evolved into an iconic and versatile hairdo trend that is sure to turn heads and make a bold fashion statement. From macho rockstars to fashionistas, the mullet has found its way onto the heads of trendsetters worldwide. This iconic style features abundant layers with longer strands cascading at the back, contrasting against shorter pieces at the front and crown. A finely styled mullet can effortlessly accentuate your facial features. It's a hairstyle that effortlessly amplifies volume, texture, and most importantly, your unique sense of fashion and personality.

Scroll down to delve into a gallery of different types of mullet haircuts and hairstyles that will certainly offer inspiration for those seeking a daring and audacious look. Whether you're a fan of the classic mullet, looking for a modern twist, or a daring fusion—our stunning collection will leave you in awe.

55 Stunning Mullet Hairstyles to Make a Striking Statement

Mullet Hairstyles for Women

1. Braided Mullet

Add an intricate twist to your mullet by incorporating braids into the longer sections. This will aid in creating a fusion of classic and contemporary flair and can be accompanied by any outfit.

2. Modern Razored Shullet

If you want to bring a more contemporary touch to your mullet, then a modern razored shullet is a great variation of the classic mullet that adds a touch of edginess and modern flair. This women's mullet hairstyle combines the sharpness of razor-cut layers with the distinctiveness of a mullet for a messy and bold effect.

3. The Fringe Touch Mullet

The Fringe Touch mullet takes the traditional mullet haircut to new heights with the addition of a stylish fringe. This unique twist combines the longer back layers of a mullet with a fashionable fringe that frames the face.

4. Feminine Layered Mullet

This women's mullet features soft, face-framing layers at the front and crown, while the back showcases longer, layered locks for a feminine and flattering look.

5. Shaggy Mullet with Curtain Bangs

Ain’t nothing sexier than bangs that accentuate your facial features. This harmonious union of an edgy mullet haircut and the soft allure of curtain bangs creates a captivating and enigmatic aura, making heads turn and hearts flutter wherever you go.

6. Edgy Pixie Mullet

Combining the boldness of a pixie cut with the longer length at the back, this mullet hairstyle for women offers a daring and rebellious vibe that is sure to make a statement.

7. Retro Glam Mullet

Channel vintage glamour with this mullet that combines curled front sections and voluminous waves at the back. This hairdo creates a stunning and nostalgic look that will make you reminiscent of old Hollywood.

8. Sleek Bob Mullet

A fusion of a bob and a mullet, this hairstyle features a sleek and polished bob cut at the front. The back tresses generally consist of longer lengths for a chic and sophisticated look.

9. Korean Shaggy Mullet

Say yes to this Korean hairstyle which features shaggy layers and the texture of a mullet with Korean-inspired styling techniques. With its textured ends and soft, face-framing layers, this haircut offers a playful and youthful look.

10. Long Shag Mullet

The Long Shag Mullet merges the best of two worlds- the style, texture, and volume of the 60s with longer lengths of the manes. This style offers versatility, as the longer back layers create movement and volume while the shorter front sections add dimension and frame the face.

11. Edgy Mullet with Bangs

Can you recall the honeycomb-colored mullet, which was a trending hairstyle sported by the talented actress and singer Zendaya? Well, this short mullet hairstyle is inspired by her cool hairdo. Paired with voluminous and textured bangs, this stunning hairstyle is guaranteed to turn heads and steal the spotlight wherever you go.

12. Spiky Shaggy Mullet

When searching for inspiration for your next haircut, celebrities can offer great ideas. Take a cue from iconic stars of the 70s and consider a mullet with full textured bangs. This bold hairstyle will infuse your look with a distinctive charm, making you the center of attention wherever you go.

13. Dimensional Textured Shullet

Drawing inspiration from popular mullet styles from the 2000s, this short shaggy haircut exudes a cute and flirty vibe. To twist it with a modern look, complement it with some highlights, adding extra texture and depth to the layers.

14. Gradual Layered Mullet with Bangs

Looking for a quick and effortless transformation? Look no further than bangs! Bangs have the power to instantly refresh your appearance and add a touch of youthfulness. Paired with the cool mullet style, they become even more captivating.

Mullet Haircut Woman

15. Short Mullet with Textured Ends

This is a hairstyle that balances simplicity and style! Layers are short on the top of the head and gradually transition into short curtain bangs. Moreover, the textured ends bring a touch of uniqueness to it. It's a chic and low-maintenance option for women.

16. Wavy Boho Mullet

Embrace your bohemian spirit with this wavy mullet hairstyle, where loose waves flow throughout the longer back layers, creating a carefree and romantic aesthetic.

17. Feathered Shag And Mullet Haircut

Try a soft feathered shag for an offbeat and unusual look. This can easily be customized according to your face shape and hair texture. This style features soft, textured layers throughout the hair, creating a feathered effect that adds movement and dimension. Ask your stylist to add some flicks in the front to combine a retro charm with a contemporary twist.

18. Shaggy Mullet with Bangs

This hairstyle gained all its inspiration from the 70s. With a blend of the tousled layers of a shaggy cut with the boldness of bangs, this hairstyle is a captivating fusion of retro and contemporary elements.

19. Short Mullet with Choppy Layers

This is a wolf-cut-inspired hairdo that was quite popular in the 90s. To bring a unique texture and wispiness to this hairstyle, a sheer carving method is used while chopping the hair in this style.

20. Shaggy Mullet with Waves

Get ready for a gentle and feminine appearance with this hairstyle. Opting for a wavy texture adds charm to the shaggy mullet style. To maintain a polished and stylish look, consider more subdued hair shades, as the cut itself will naturally catch the eye.

21. Bouncy Mullet with Flicks

Nailing short mullet styles could be challenging. However, this short mullet haircut with an ultra-short fringe and voluminous back boasts a remarkably fashionable and daring appeal. Just remember that certain dress codes might not complement such an edgy style.

22. Mullet with V-shaped Fringe

If you're seeking more than the classic look, feel free to explore options like length, coloring, and fringe. A V-shaped fringe, for instance, adds a fantastic and distinctive touch that truly stands out, don't you agree?

23. Messy Mullet with Side-swept Bangs

Side bangs can enhance the allure of any hairstyle, including a mullet. Go for offbeat colors like a striking silver hue with shaved sides to stand out in any crowd. Moreover, this versatile cut effortlessly adapts to your personal style and preferences, while remaining wonderfully easy to style.

24. Soft Punk-style Mullet

The modern variations of female mullet hairstyles are truly remarkable. If you want to maintain your rebellious and punky essence, a mohawk-inspired mullet is a fantastic choice. You don't necessarily need vibrant colors; a subtle silver shade works wonders. Combining it with a stylish undercut fade will make you look irresistibly edgy and captivating.

25. Extra Bold Textured Mullet

This unique mullet variation incorporates abundant texture throughout the hair, creating a dynamic and voluminous look. With its bold and statement-making appearance, this hairstyle is perfect for those who want to push the boundaries and make a lasting impression.

26. Unicorn Styled Mullet

Embrace your inner magical unicorn with wispy bangs that add an enchanting touch to your look. Opt for closely related pastel hues, such as pink and violet, and finely cut layers for added charm. To maintain the style, run your fingers through your hair with some product, creating a perfectly disheveled and whimsical appearance.

27. Mullet with Baby Chopped Bangs

Bring a playful twist to your Mullet with a Baby cut. The addition of trifling bangs adds a youthful and charming element to your tresses. This unique combination creates a cute and eye-catchy look that seamlessly blends edginess with a touch of innocence.

28. Clean Long Layered Mullet

Surprisingly, a classy mullet can bring a spicy and fabulous vibe to longer hairstyles. The sleek layering in the front, paired with a well-groomed back, creates an irresistible combination.

29. Fiery Mullet Cut for Women

This sizzling hairstyle features a bold and vibrant red hue that sets pulses racing. With its short and textured layers at the front, transitioning to longer and flowing locks at the back, this mullet cut displays confidence and fierce style. Embrace the heat and make a statement with this super-hot mullet cut.

Mullet Haircut Styles for Men

30. Classic Shaggy Mullet

The timeless appeal of longer back layers with shorter front sections creates an effortlessly cool and retro look.

31. Modern Textured Mullet

Combining contemporary styling techniques with the traditional mullet cut, this style adds texture and movement for a fresh and edgy vibe.

32. Modern Slicked Back Mullet

The modern slicked style epitomizes the timeless sleek look, achieved by brushing the hair back and allowing it to air dry for a natural and effortless effect. To enhance and hold the style in place, a gel can be used for setting and further styling.

33. Undercut Mullet

This bold variation features shaved or closely cropped sides and back which is complemented by the longer length on top and at the back for a striking and modern mullet.

34. Curly Mullet

Embrace your natural curls with this style. This mullet haircut defines the curls at the back, while keeping the front sections shorter and textured for a dynamic and eye-catching effect.

35. Mohawk Mullet

A fusion of two iconic styles, this bold haircut combines shaved or high-faded sides with a long, dramatic strip of hair extending from the front to the back, creating a unique and edgy statement.

36. Punk-inspired Mullet

Unleash your rebellious side with this daring mullet style that adds bold colors, shaved patterns, and spikes to create a cool punky appeal.

37. Sleek Mullet

Perfect for those who want a more refined look, this mullet features a sleek, polished appearance with neatly trimmed sides and a longer, tapered back. This type of mullet haircut calls for a sophisticated and professional style.

38. Retro Rockstar Mullet

Pay homage to the rock 'n' roll era with this mullet style that features teased and voluminous back layers, paired with a slicked-back front. Capture the essence of vintage glam with this super cool mullet hairstyle.

39. Faux Hawk Mullet

Combine the edginess of a faux hawk with the uniqueness of a mullet. The longer strip of hair down the center creates a focal point, while the shorter sides and back maintain the classic mullet shape. This haircut makes for a unique and striking hairdo.

Mullet Haircut 80s

40. Mullet Cut with Rat Tail

Add an offbeat twist to your mullet with a distinctive rat tail extension. This is a very popular 80s trend that adds a quirky and unconventional touch to your tresses.

41. The Billy Ray Cyrus Mullet

Inspired by the country music icon, this mullet became immensely popular in the 80s, featuring long and flowing locks at the back while keeping the front and sides relatively shorter and neater.

42. Super Edgy Mullet

The “Super Edgy Mullet” takes the classic mullet to a whole new level of boldness and unconventional style. With its exaggerated layers, shaved or undercut sides, and spiked or teased texture, this haircut adds up to fierce vibes. It's the ultimate choice for those who want to make a daring statement and embrace their edgy side.

43. Shaved Sides Mullet

Push the boundaries with a daring variation that features shaved or closely cropped sides. This variation of the mullet emphasizes the back lengths for a bold and unconventional appeal.

44. Emo Mullet

The “Emo Mullet” is a unique and alternative take on the classic mullet hairstyle, influenced by the emo subculture. This haircut combines the signature mullet shape with emo-inspired elements, such as long, choppy layers, side-swept bangs, and asymmetrical styling. The emo mullet often features bold hair colors, such as jet black or vibrant hues, and can be accompanied by accessories like hair clips or bandanas.

Cool Mullet Hairstyles

45. Crimped Mullet Hairstyle

This retro-inspired look offers a playful appearance with the crimped sections adding volume and dimension to the longer back layers. It's a bold choice that brings a touch of nostalgia and individuality to your hairstyle.

46. Headband Mullet Hairstyle

Style your mullet hairstyle with a headband, scarf, or a satin wrap and wear it across the forehead. This hairstyle shows off the back length of the tresses and offers a unique and trendy look that effortlessly blends functionality and fashion.

47. Accessories Fixtures

From bold hair clips and barrettes to statement headbands and bandanas — pick up any of your beloved hair accessories and clip on your mullet cut to add a touch of personal style and individuality. It's a creative and eye-catching way to enhance your mullet and make a fashion statement.

48. Glam And Chic Bobby Pins

Glam and chic Bobby pins are the perfect accessories to elevate your hairstyle to a whole new level. Whether you choose sparkling rhinestone-embellished bobby pins for a nighttime event or sleek metallic ones for a sophisticated everyday look, these hair accessories drape your mullet haircut with a touch of elegance and glamour.

49. Regular Side Parted Mullet Hairstyle

With a clean and defined parting, the longer layers at the back create a sleek and stylish look, while the shorter front sections frame the face elegantly. To add a touch of sophistication, finish the whole look with gel or hairspray to settle any baby hair.

50. The Bouncy Puff Hairstyle

The “Bouncy Puff Mullet Hairstyle” brings a playful and voluminous twist to the classic mullet. This style features a full and fluffy puff at the crown, adding height and bounce, while the longer layers at the back maintain the mullet's signature length. It's a fun and dynamic hairstyle that combines texture and movement, creating a look that is both trendy and eye-catching.

51. Braided Tail

This style incorporates braids into the longer back sections, creating a captivating and bohemian-inspired look. The braided tail adds texture and visual interest to the hairstyle, making it a standout choice for those who want to showcase their creativity and embrace a more unconventional mullet variation.

Mullet Haircut Curly Hair

52. Contemporary Mullet with Shaved Line Pattern

This hairdo takes the mullet haircut to a modern and edgy level. This style combines the classic mullet shape with bold shaved lines or patterns on the sides or back, creating a striking and artistic look. The shaved lines add a touch of uniqueness and individuality to the hairstyle, making it a statement choice for those who want to stand out from the herd.

53. Afro Mullet Cut

This style celebrates the beauty of curly, coily hair by adding longer layers in the back while keeping the top and sides full and fluffy. The Afro Mullet Cut is a bold and stylish choice that showcases a harmonious blend of distinctive Afro-textured manes with the modern mullet cut.

54. Spiked Top with Long Flowing Mullet Haircut

The hair on top is styled into edgy spikes, adding a bold and trendy element, while the back is left longer in the traditional mullet fashion, creating a flowing and textured appearance. This dashing mens short mullet hairstyle is sure to make a statement.

55. Quiff Mullet Haircut

By incorporating the volume and lift of a quiff into the traditional mullet, this haircut offers a fresh and contemporary twist.

Conclusion

These super cool and trendy mullet hairstyles will add up to your imagination and inspire your next bold hair transformation. From the classic shaggy mullet to modern variations and daring fusions — you can try these hairstyles as it is or tailor them to your style to embrace a unique and personal flair. Whether you're seeking a look that channels retro vibes or a contemporary twist, these hairstyles will turn heads and leave an unforgettable impression wherever you go. So, dare to be different, and don’t hesitate to step outside the ordinary lines. Let your locks become a canvas for a stunning mullet hairstyle that truly reflects your personality.

