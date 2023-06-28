Fashionable 62 Cornrow Hairstyles for Men: Revamp Your Style

Cornrow hairstyles for men have long been a mark of ethnic history and personal flair. From classic and sophisticated to innovative and creative patterns, cornrows offer a versatile and fashionable option for men looking to express their individuality.

This article unveils the captivating world of cornrows for men, showcasing innovative looks, invaluable tips, and expert techniques. Whether you seek a timeless classic or a bold, contemporary statement, discover how to embrace this renowned braided hairstyle with confidence. Prepare to explore the options and find the ideal cornrow hairstyle to complement your appearance.

62 Cornrow Hairstyles for Men to Amp up the Style Game

Indulge in the convenience and joy of braided hairstyles, providing a well-deserved respite for your hair while shielding it from harmful elements. Once you've chosen the perfect braiding style and thickness, versatility unfolds, allowing you to create breathtaking popular hairstyles for both everyday wear and special occasions.

These stunning cornrow braid men's hairstyles showcased below will undoubtedly draw attention and evoke genuine admiration.

1. Easy Men’s Cornrows

For those venturing into cornrow styles for guys for the first time, it is advisable, to begin with something simple. Once you become acquainted with your new hairstyle and feel at ease, you can then explore more intricate and elaborate cornrow looks for men.

2. Zigzag Cornrows

Compared to straight rows, zigzag cornrows are made by braiding the hair in a pattern. With this unique cornrow hairstyle technique, the visual appeal is heightened, adding an intricate and imaginative element to the overall look.

3. Brick Style 4 Layered Cornrow

If you're struggling to come up with an eye-catching hairstyle, cast your gaze upon the Brick-Style 4-Layered Cornrow for inspiration.

4. Side-swept Cornrows

Instead of simply braiding the hair straight back, side-swept cornrows take a stylish twist by guiding the hair to one side of the head. This technique creates a chic and asymmetrical hairstyle, infusing it with an alluring touch of flair and individuality.

5. Tapered Cornrows

The braids gradually get thinner in tapered cornrows as they move back from the front of the head. This produces a tapered appearance that gives the entire hairdo depth and dimension.

6. Triangle Cornrows

As opposed to straight rows, triangle cornrows are braided in a triangular design. This geometric conrow pattern presents a contemporary and edgy appearance, making a strong fashion statement.

7. Mohawk Cornrows

A mohawk cornrow is a line of braided hair that runs from the forehead to the back of the head, starting in the middle of the head. This look resembles a classic mohawk and gives the overall haircut a bold, rebellious look.

8. Cornrow Bun

Cornrows that have been braided in a bun at the back of the head are referred to as cornrow buns. This hairstyle is refined and polished because it mixes the sexiness of cornrows with the grace of an updo.

9. Braided Crown

To create a braided crown, begin cornrows at the hairline and braid them in a round or semi-circular manner toward the middle of the head. This pattern resembles a crown, symbolizing royalty.

10. Classic Cornrows

Classical cornrows are simple cornrows that are neatly braided rows created near the scalp and extend from the front to the back. This design is renowned for being simple and classic, giving off a polished and well-groomed look.

11. Feed-in Cornrows

Feed-in cornrows include weaving in additional hair or hair extensions to increase length and volume. By using this technique, you can enjoy more versatility in styling and effortlessly create a wide range of different looks.

12. Cornrow Pigtails

To create cornrow pigtails, braid the hair in the back, divide it into two halves, and then style each section into a pigtail. A unique take on classic cornrows is this young and frisky hairdo.

13. Cornrow Fade

A cornrow fade is a hairstyle that combines cornrows and a fade. While the sides and back are gradually tapered or shaved, the hair on top is braided, resulting in a smooth transition from long natural hair to shorter hair.

14. Criss Cross Cornrows

These cornrows are braided in a crisscross pattern, entwining the rows to produce a complex, eye-catching pattern. This hairstyle showcases the hairstylist's artistic skills and creative thinking.

15. Dreadlocks Cornrow

Tie the extensions of the dreadlocks on the topside of your head, while fading the back and sides using a trimmer. If you possess dreadlocks, this is the perfect haircut for you.

16. Boxed Cornrows

Boxed cornrows are made by sectioning the hair into tiny, square-shaped pieces and braiding each piece separately. This design creates a grid-like or box-like pattern appearance that is structured and orderly.

17. Cornrow Pompadour

A cornrow pompadour is created by braiding the hair in a direction toward the center of the head and then shaping it into a voluminous pompadour on top. This man's cornrow hairstyle look creates a statement-making hairdo by fusing the height and volume of a pompadour with the smoothness of cornrows.

18. Half-up Cornrows

To produce half-up cornrows, braid the hair starting at the front and working up to the crown, leaving the rest loose or done in a different fashion. This hairstyle combines the neatness of cornrows with the natural elegance of groomed hair, resulting in a versatile and adaptable look.

19. Cornrow Undercut

A cornrow undercut is a hairstyle that combines cornrows and an undercut. The top hair is braided, while the sides and back are closely cropped. This hairstyle creates a stunning effect by contrasting the complex braids with a strong and edgy cut part.

20. Double Cornrows

To create double cornrows, braid two parallel rows of cornrows backward. These two braid cornrows give the hairdo a sleek, symmetrical appearance, adding a hint of elegance.

21. Cornrow Ponytail

A cornrow ponytail is a braided style of hair in which the cornrows are gathered into either a high or low ponytail. This look is sporty and functional, keeping the hair out of the face while still looking put together and fashionable.

22. Reverse Cornrows

In contrast to typical cornrows, reverse cornrows are braided from the nape of the neck to the crown. This hairstyle demonstrates the versatility and creativity of cornrow hairstyles, offering a unique and captivating range of options.

23. Cornrow Twists

In cornrow twists, the hair is separated into small parts and twisted from the roots to the ends, combining cornrows and twists. This haircut combines two stylish techniques to create a distinctive and textured appearance.

24. Side Part Cornrows

To create a side part that is clearly defined, braid the natural hair in cornrows on that side of the head. This adds to the edgy look and elegance of the whole aesthetic.

25. Banana Cornrow Braids Men

Ghana Braids, also known as Banana Cornrow, is a versatile hairstyle suitable for both men and women. With skilled hands, strands intertwine, crafting the artful banana cornrow, a testament to care and design.

26. Cornrow Braided Knot

To create a cornrow braided knot, braid your hair into pigtails and gather them into a man bun. This trendy, chic look gives conventional cornrows a contemporary twist.

27. Cornrow Braided Beard

To achieve a coordinated and seamless appearance between the hair and facial hair, cornrows are extended from the sideburns into the beard area. This look adds a distinctive and eye-catching twist by braiding cornrows into the beard.

28. Fishtail Cornrows

Cornrows are braided in a fishtail design to create fishtail cornrows. With this method, the hair is divided into tiny portions and meticulously crossed over one another to create a textured and complicated effect.

29. Cornrow with Shaved Sides

This look combines closely cropped cornrows braided from front to back, intertwining multiple rows with skillful precision. A dramatic and edgy appearance is produced by the contrast between the cornrows and the shaved sides.

30. Curly Top Cornrow Mohawk

A cornrow mohawk with a curly top combines cornrows braided toward the center of the head with the remaining hair on top styled into a curly or afro style.

31. Cornrow Braided Out

A wavy or curly hairstyle can be achieved with the braid-style cornrows out technique, which involves leaving cornrows in place for a few days before removing them.

32. Cornrow Waves

Cornrows are braided tightly, then unraveled to create wavy or crimped hair texture for a unique and textured appearance.

33. Cornrow Geometric Patterns

Cornrows are braided in precise geometric shapes, such as squares, triangles, or diamonds, for a highly structured and artistic look.

34. Grey Leaf Cornrow

The addition of vibrant hues gracefully enhances the already remarkable artistic leaf Cornrow hairstyle, painting a vivid canvas that captures the essence of individuality.

35. Turtle Shape Cornrow

If you're yearning for a distinctive hairstyle that sets you apart from the crowd, embrace the creativity of the Turtle Shape Cornrow, where intricate braids converge into a captivating design that whispers tales of uniqueness and self-expression.

36. Spider Braids Cornrow

When it comes to male cornrow styles, spider braids undoubtedly stand out as the most distinct and notable. While the pattern is not overly complex to create, it is crucial to ensure its evenness and cleanliness.

37. Cornrow Tapered Frohawk

Cornrows are braided towards the center, while the remaining hair is styled into a tapered afro on top, resembling a faux hawk.

38. Cornrow Faux Locs

Cornrows are used as the foundation for faux locs, where additional hair is wrapped around each braid to create a loc-like appearance.

39. Train Track Cornrow

For those seeking a refined and impeccably groomed appearance, choose the Train Track Cornrow style, where meticulously crafted braids traverse in parallel lines, reminiscent of a well-kept path, exuding an air of sophistication and meticulousness that leaves a lasting impression.

40. High-top Cornrows

To create high-top cornrows, the hair is braided toward the center and styled into an afro. This striking, retro-inspired style highlights the height and volume the cornrows provide for the hair.

41. Sexy Purple Cornrow

Men can also rock vibrant colors, and adding a touch of purple to your braids will elevate your cornrow style to a whole new level.

42. Cornrow Rows with Mohawk Braid

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, with a thicker cornrow braided down the center, resembling a mohawk for a statement-making style.

43. Kaleidoscope Style Cornrow

The Kaleidoscope Style Cornrow boasts an intricate and elaborate design that sets it apart from other hairstyles.

44. Cornrow Rows with Ponytail

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, gathered into a ponytail at the nape of the neck or higher up for a sleek and practical hairstyle.

45. Tapered Sides Cornrow

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, combined with tapered sides and back, for a modern and stylish look.

46. Cornrow Rows with Dyed Patterns

Multiple rows of cornrows are braided from front to back, with selected sections or patterns dyed in vibrant colors, adding a bold and artistic touch to the overall style.

47. Cornrow Rows with Top Knot

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, gathered into a top knot or man bun on top of the head for a trendy and fashionable appearance.

48. Cornrow Rows with Shaved Lines

Multiple rows of cornrows are braided from front to back, combined with shaved lines or etched designs on the sides or back of the head, for a unique and personalized look.

49. Cornrow Rows with Curly Top

The artistry unfolds as multiple rows of cornrows are delicately woven from the front to the back, while the crown of the head showcases its natural beauty with curly or afro-textured hair, creating a versatile and textured look that celebrates the richness of individual expression.

50. Cornrow Rows with Half Bun

Multiple rows of cornrows are braided from front to back, with the top section of hair gathered into a half bun while the rest is left loose or styled differently for a stylish and contemporary look.

51. Upstyle Ghana Cornrow

Ghana braids, known by an array of names including Cherokee cornrows, pencil cornrows, and invisible cornrows, embody a versatile and captivating braided style. If you're seeking that final nudge of persuasion, rest assured that this enchanting style will undoubtedly become your go-to choice.

52. Short Cornrows Men

One of the remarkable aspects of cornrow braid hairstyles is the absence of a requirement for long hair. Short cornrows can be equally stylish and cool, offering a versatile option for all hair lengths.

53. Twisted Top Cornrow

Multiple rows of cornrows are braided from front to back while the remaining hair on top is twisted into sections, adding a textured and dimensional element to the overall style.

54. Low Fade Cornrow

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, combined with a low fade haircut on the sides and back, creating a balanced and polished look.

55. Dyed Tips Cornrow

Multiple rows of cornrows are braided from front to back, with the ends of each braid dyed in a vibrant or contrasting color, adding an eye-catching and creative touch to the style.

56. Cornrow with Side-swept Bangs

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, with a section of hair left out at the front to create side-swept bangs, offering a stylish and contemporary look.

57. Cornrow Rows with Tapered Top

Multiple rows of cornrows are braided from front to back, while the remaining hair on top is tapered or trimmed shorter, creating a sleek and structured style.

58. Man Bun and Undercut Cornrows

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, with the top section of hair gathered into a man bun, combined with an undercut on the sides and back, resulting in a modern and fashionable appearance.

59. Line Up Cornrow

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, combined with a faded haircut on the sides and back and a sharp lineup along the hairline for a clean and refined look.

60. Disconnected Cornrows

Despite the inherent eye-catching nature of cornrows, you can enhance their sharpness by pairing them with a disconnected undercut. By keeping the sides and back much shorter than the top, the attention is drawn solely to the hair on the upper portion, specifically the cornrows in our case.

61. Top Braid Cornrow

Multiple rows of cornrows braided from front to back, with a thicker cornrow braided down the center of the head, resembling a braid, for an intricate and visually captivating style.

62. Small Cornrows Style

As a general rule, smaller braids demand more effort. Yet, the payoff is well worth it, as you'll gather an abundance of admiring gazes from those who appreciate the intricate details.

Conclusion

The cornrow hairstyle for men is a distinctive and iconic option in a world where individual expression has no limitations. Its complex braiding methods, cultural importance, and aesthetic transformational effects add to its ongoing popularity. So embrace cornrows and up your hair game with these hairstyles that mix artistry, tradition, and a dash of personal flair.

