20 Chic Kendall Jenner Hairstyles And Haircuts for Your Next Makeover

From the casual look to red-carpet events, Kendall Jenner has effortlessly donned various hairstyles. If you're also a fan of her fashion, then you must check out these most popular Kendall Jenner hairstyles before you head out for your next hair transformation. Whether you seek inspiration for a dramatic change or a gentle refresh, find the ideal style to elevate your style. We're sure that you'll adore our list of best picks. Experiment with the perfect style according to your hair texture, personality, and facial features to slay your hairdo.

Discover 20 Elegant Kendall Jenner Hairstyles And Haircuts

1. Kendall Jenner Bun

The Kendall Jenner bun is a sleek and sophisticated updo where the hair is gathered and twisted into a neat bun. Try to keep the position of this hairdo low to make it neat, polished, and timeless. This is a popular choice for both casual and formal occasions.

2. Kendall Jenner's Ponytail

We all know of the love Kendall has towards ponytails. However, the Kendall Jenner ponytail is a modern twist on the classic version. High-raised neck dresses complement this hairstyle well. You can also accompany this hairdo with casual looks.

3. Kendall Jenner's Updo

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner has been seen flaunting her updo hairstyle on the red carpet multiple times. For a neat and clean look, try a sophisticated hairstyle where the hair is gathered and styled upwards, typically secured at the back of the head. You can twist, braid, or pin the hair to create an elegant and elevated look. The Kendall Jenner updo is often chosen for formal events or occasions where a refined appearance is desired.

4. Kendall Jenner's Top Knot

This high bun creates a stylish and effortless look, often combined with loose strands or a slightly messy texture for a relaxed vibe. The Kendall Jenner top knot is a go-to choice for both casual outings and more polished occasions.

5. Kendall Jenner's Sleek Bun

If you are looking for a formal look that can stun everyone around you but still feel comfortable, then this polished hairstyle is all you need. You can try this for formal events or occasions where a sleek and elegant appearance is desired.

6. Top Knot with Bangs

For a trendy and balanced appearance, the top knot bun is a straightforward and sophisticated choice. You can simply achieve this hairdo by coiling the hair into a bun atop the head. Complemented by textured side bangs that gracefully cover your forehead, this hairstyle will surely enhance your facial features by providing a completely different look.

7. Short And Chic Ponytail

Kendall Jenner is known for her penchant for experimenting with various short hairstyles. One of her standout choices is the sleek and straight ponytail. This style not only enhances facial features but also gives a polished and tidy appearance. Ensure the baby's hair is carefully pinned in place before stepping out, and rest assured, all eyes will be on you.

8. Simple Middle-part

If you have short hair, then you can also opt for a classic, simple, and captivating middle-part hairstyle. To accentuate the overall look, pair it up with danglers and a chic short bob. You can also create a wavy or curly effect on your hair if you are heading for a nighttime event. Kendall Jenner effortlessly tucks her hair behind the ear, resulting in a more defined facial profile.

Advertisement

9. Curled Lob

Add a touch of glamour with a curled lob, just like Kendall's red carpet glamour. The curled lob is a glamorous hairstyle where a "lob" (long bob) is adorned with elegant curls. This hairdo is perfect for special occasions or when you simply want to feel effortlessly chic.

10. Side-swept Bangs

Frame your face with side-swept bangs that effortlessly capture Kendall's youthful allure. The natural flow of these bangs adds a touch of softness and elegance to your appearance. This versatile choice complements various looks.

Kendall Jenner Long Hair Hairstyles

11. Kendall Jenner Slick Back Bun

The Kendall Jenner slick back bun is a sophisticated hairstyle where the hair is sleekly combed away from the face and gathered into a bun at the back of the head. This polished hairstyle accentuates your facial features and offers a shiny appearance.

12. Soft Beachy Wavy Touches

This style is particularly suitable for informal occasions as it provides an effortlessly stylish appearance. Effortlessly tousled waves evoke a relaxed and sun-kissed vibe, perfect for casual outings. You can also accompany this hairstyle with colorful beads for a vibrant appearance.

13. Half-up Ponytail

Elevate your style with the elegance of this updo that comes with the ease of leaving some hair down. With a perfect balance of sophisticated style and casual vibes, it will surely add a touch of unique style to your overall look while maintaining a relaxed vibe. Because of its messy and free vibes, this hairdo is suitable for various occasions.

14. Cornrow Braids

Cornrow braids offer a touch of bohemian glamour to your hairstyle. These intricate braids are super trendy and create a sleek and stylish look that is perfect for a boho-chic vibe. Whether you want to make a bold statement or embrace a unique texture, cornrow braids can add a trendy and artistic element to your overall appearance.

Advertisement

15. Messy Bun

This artfully tousled bun exudes a carefree charm, offering a relaxed yet chic appearance. Whether you're simply stepping out for a casual get-together or attending a work-related event, the messy bun adds a touch of fashionable ease to your overall look, allowing you to showcase a stylishly undone vibe confidently.

16. Deep Side Part

If you have long locks, you can create drama with a deep side part by adding dimension to your tresses. This simple change in your hair's natural part can instantly transform your look, adding depth and dimension to your long locks. The deep side part is a very effortless styling choice that can be adapted for various occasions and help you achieve a more eye-catching and dynamic appearance.

Kendall Jenner Haircuts

17. Kendall Jenner Pixie Cut

The Kendall Jenner pixie cut is a daring and short hairstyle that Kendall has occasionally sported. This edgy look involves cutting the hair very short, often exposing the neckline and ears, for a bold and fashionable statement. You can also opt for different variations of this cut according to your hair type, features, and personality.

18. Kendall Jenner Bob Haircut

This classic cut involves hair typically chin-length or slightly longer, with clean lines and a defined shape. The bob offers a sleek and polished appearance while allowing room for various styling options, from straight and sleek to textured and wavy. This hairstyle can be a go-to choice for those seeking a fashionable yet low-maintenance look.

19. Kendall Jenner's Layered Hair

To create depth and movement, you can opt for this stylish and textured hairstyle that features different hair lengths. If you have thin, fine hair, this hairdo adds volume and dimension to your locks. Layers can be customized to suit different hair types and face shapes.

20. Kendall Jenner Bob

This short hairstyle typically features hair cut to a length just above the shoulders or slightly below the chin. It's a chic and versatile look that can be worn straight, wavy, or textured, offering a contemporary and fashionable appearance.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Kendall Jenner's stylish hairstyles are not limited to fancy red carpet-events. The way she changes her hair isn't just about following trends—it also encourages people to be comfortable in their hairdos while embracing their personal flair. From sleek bobs to effortless waves, choose these Kendall Jenner hairstyles according to your preferences and style and confidently flaunt yourself. As you consider your next makeover, we hope that this collection of Kendall's iconic looks will guide you and provide you with the right inspiration.

ALSO READ: 'She's giving Willy Wonka': Kim Kardashian invites meme fest as she debuts new haircut