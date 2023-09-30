20 Toni Braxton Hairstyles: From 90s Hits to Timeless Glamour

Toni Braxton, the iconic songstress, and Grammy-winning artist has not only made waves in the music industry but has also made a lasting impression with her ever-evolving and distinctive hairstyles. Throughout her illustrious career, Toni Braxton has consistently used her hair as a canvas for self-expression, demonstrating a remarkable ability to adapt to trends while maintaining a unique sense of style. From her signature short pixie cut to long flowing locks, her hair journey reflects not only her evolving taste but also the ever-changing landscape of beauty and fashion in the entertainment world. In this article, we will go through some of the best Toni Braxton hairstyles that have left an indelible mark on pop culture and the world of beauty.

20 Signature Toni Braxton Hairstyles

Toni Braxton's haircut and hairstyle have often mirrored the evolution of her career and personal journey. Whether she was embracing a fierce and confident image or opting for a softer and more romantic style, her hair choices often coincided with significant moments in her life and music.

Here are some of the best ones:

1. Pixie Cut

Toni Braxton's pixie cut, which she first came up with in the 1990s, remains a symbol of her bold and timeless style. Her pixie cut has consistently exuded confidence and sophistication, making it an inspiration for women seeking a chic and low-maintenance look. An oval face shape is considered the most versatile, and individuals with this shape can usually pull off a pixie cut with ease.

2. Asymmetrical Pixie with Flipping Out Bangs

This iconic look, characterized by one side of the pixie cut featuring flipped-out bangs, oozes elegance. Toni has repeatedly demonstrated how to slay this hairstyle on various occasions, using her textured and tousled bangs to frame her face and add a playful edge to her appearance.

3. Layered Long in Style

Toni had skilfully carried the layered long hairstyle with a sultry flair, particularly during her second album release, "Secrets." Her transformation into a sultrier image, complete with a long, lustrous coif, showcased her ability to seamlessly merge style with her music.

4. Strawberry Blonde with Bangs

Toni Braxton has brilliantly embraced the strawberry blonde with bangs hairstyle, effortlessly showcasing her ability to explore various looks. One can certainly wear a strawberry beret or any hair accessory with this hairstyle.

5. Straight Black Hair

Amongst all Toni Braxton’s long hairstyles, this one seems to be the most elegant and decent. Known for her versatility, Toni has effortlessly slayed this look, proving that simplicity can be incredibly chic.

6. Sixties Siren Messy Pixie

This iconic look, reminiscent of the Toni Braxton '90s haircut era, combines the timeless allure of a pixie cut with a touch of vintage glamor. Toni has consistently slayed this style, allowing her natural beauty to shine through effortlessly.

7. Wet Slicked Back Hairstyle

This chic and edgy look is a testament to Toni’s fashion-forward choices. To achieve a similar style, start with freshly washed and damp hair, then apply a styling gel or pomade generously to create that wet effect. Comb the hair straight back from the forehead, ensuring a glossy, polished look.

8. Brunette Soft Curls

Whether it's on the red carpet or in her iconic music videos, Toni Braxton’s hair, particularly this style, has consistently been a showcase of grace and sophistication. This style epitomizes Toni's ability to effortlessly merge classic beauty with contemporary glamor, making it a timeless choice for anyone looking to capture her stunning allure.

9. Pixie Cut with Side-swept Bangs

Toni Braxton has effortlessly carried the pixie cut with side-swept bangs, showcasing her versatile style with a touch of hot stuff appeal. To style it similarly, opt for a pixie cut that complements your face shape and add side-swept bangs for a playful touch.

10. Red Layered Straight Hair

Amongst all the Toni Braxton hairstyles, especially with different hues, she has brilliantly rocked this one, showcasing her ability to turn heads with her captivating presence. To achieve it, start with a striking red hair color and opt for layers that add depth and texture to your locks. Use a flat iron to create sleek, straight strands that perfectly highlight the layers.

11. Subtle Ponytail with Messy Bangs

Toni’s ability to excel in this look over time demonstrates its ever-lasting appeal. To achieve this style, start with a sleek ponytail positioned at the nape of the neck, keeping it understated and chic. Add bangs that softly frame the face, offering a touch of sophistication and charm.

12. Center-parted Mid-Length Haircut

Braxton has flawlessly carried the center-parted mid-length haircut, showcasing her exquisite sense of style on numerous occasions. Following this Toni Braxton haircut, she was said to have had diverse hair out of many present out there.

13. Glossy Black Ponytail

This glossy black ponytail is a stunning choice for anyone looking to capture Toni Braxton's hairstyles with her timeless charm and slay it with elegance. To get this style, start with a sleek and glossy black hair color, and then gather your hair into a perfectly smooth ponytail. Secure it neatly for that polished finish.

14. Wavy Pixie

Toni’s ability to rock this look with charisma and confidence on various occasions has left a lasting impression. Achieving this style involves starting with a classic pixie cut and adding some neat waves for a playful and dynamic twist.

15. Bob with Side Bangs

To achieve this style, opt for a classic bob haircut with bangs that sweep to the side, framing the face. Styling it like Toni involves using a flat iron or round brush to achieve a smooth, sleek finish for the bob while ensuring the bangs are perfectly positioned to add a touch of grace.

16. Short Shaggy Curly Hair

Toni Braxton’s short haircut is a testament to her boldness. In order to style it similarly, accept your natural curls and choose layers that give your short hair movement and texture.

17. Lob with Face-framing Layers

The lob, with its medium length, complements Toni's facial features and bone structure, creating a harmonious balance that enhances her natural beauty. This hairstyle offers the versatility to wear it sleek and straight for a polished appearance or with loose waves for a more relaxed and glamorous look.

18. Blonde Hair with Highlights

While carrying this hair look, Toni has pretty much ensured that the blonde hair color and highlights are tailored to complement her skin tone and personal style, creating a harmonious and flattering overall appearance.

19. Concealed Pony Cap

Toni is known for her innovative approach to fashion, and she often experiments with unique and eye-catching looks. This style is one such example of her ability to blend fashion and function.

20. Black Long Wavy Curls

In this photo, Toni is seen sporting a long black wig that has loose curls. Her long, black hair is styled in such a way as to keep it vibrant and shining.

In all, Toni Braxton's hairstyles have not only framed her face but have also become an integral part of her iconic image. Her ability to effortlessly adapt to various styles, from short and sleek to long and wavy, showcases her versatility as an artist and fashion icon. Her hairstyles have not only complemented her music but have also solidified her status as a style legend, inspiring countless individuals to embrace their unique sense of self through the power of their personality and fashion sense.

