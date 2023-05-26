35 Elegant Updos for Short Hair: Elevate Your Look in 2023

Short hair has an undeniable allure in the chic and daring realm of updos, with endless possibilities for personal expression and style experimentation. Updos for short hair will empower you to transform your cropped locks into breathtaking works of art.

From intricately woven braids to playful twists and artful arrangements, whether you're attending a glamorous soiree, walking down the aisle on your wedding day, or simply yearning to elevate your everyday look. Learn how to add volume and texture, embrace accessories to enhance your style, and master the art of defying the limits of your short hair with the flick of a wrist. Whether you're a beginner hoping to explore the world of updos or an experienced hair enthusiast trying to diversify your style options, this guide will help you unlock the hidden potential of your short hair and unveil a world of elegance and grace.

35 Gorgeous And Trendy Updos for Short Hair That Suits Every Occasion

Messy And Easy Updos That Will Turn Heads

1. Messy Top Knot

The messy top knot is a trendy and effortless updo that exudes a relaxed and casual vibe. To create it, prepare your hair with texturizing spray or dry shampoo, gather it at the crown of your head, secure the ponytail, and make the knot by loosely twisting it around the base, forming a bun. It is secured with bobby pins, tugging and loosening the sides of the bun, texture, and flyaways, and locked in place with hairspray or texturizing spray. The beauty of the messy top knot is that it can be customized to suit personal styles, such as incorporating headbands, scarves, or hair accessories.

2. Messy Loose Updo for Short Bob

A messy loose updo for a short bob is a relaxed and effortless hairstyle that adds a touch of bohemian charm. Section your hair into three sections and clip the top and middle sections out of the way temporarily. Create a low ponytail and twist and pin it around the base to create a bun. Release the top and middle sections and let them fall naturally around the bun. Finishing touches include texturizing or sea salt spraying, and including decorative hair accessories.

3. Messy Bun

Short hair can be styled in a messy bun, which adds a dash of casual charm to its appearance. To create the bun, gather hair into a high ponytail, twist it around its base, and secure it with a hair tie. Tangle and adjust the bun, add texture and volume and add accessories such as hairpins, headbands, or ribbons. This hairstyle is versatile and can be worn in various settings.

Bold and Glamorous Updos for Shoulder Length Hair

4. Half Up, Half Down

This is an elegant yet easy updo for short hair that combines the best of both worlds. To create this style, start with clean, dry hair and apply a texturizing spray or dry shampoo to add volume and texture. Secure the top section with bobby pins and style the remaining hair by leaving it down and adding curls or waves to the ends. Use fingers or a comb to gently smooth any flyaways or stray hair, and apply a light-hold hairspray to set the style and keep it in place throughout the day or evening.

5. Side Braid Updo

The side braid updo is a versatile and chic hairstyle that combines the elegance of an updo with the charm of a side braid. To create a French braid effect, incorporate additional sections of hair from the side with each crossover motion. Tie an elastic band to the braid after wrapping it over the back of the head. Use fingers or a comb to gently pull on the sides of the braid to create volume and loosen it slightly. Smooth out any flyaways or loose strands with a comb or hairspray.

6. Twisted Bun

The twisted bun is a polished and complex hairdo that adds a twist to the classic bun hairstyle. To create it, start with clean, dry hair and apply a texturizing spray or dry shampoo to add grip and hold. Divide the ponytail into two equal sections and twist each section tightly in a clockwise direction. Cross and wrap the twisted sections over each other, intertwining them like a rope. Secure the bun with bobby pins and tug and loosen them slightly to create more volume.

7. Twisted Chignon

The twisted chignon is a hairstyle that combines classic chignon styling with twists. To make a contorted chignon, hair should be prepared while dry and divided into two equal sections. To create a neat, tight bun, gather all loose hair and the ends of the twisted sections together at the nape of the neck and twist the hair and tuck the ends under the bun. To achieve a softer and more voluminous appearance, gently tug on the twists and the bun, smooth out any free strands or flyaways, and cloud the whole haircut with hairspray.

8. Dutch Crown Braid Bun

The Dutch crown braid bun hairdo is a versatile hairstyle that combines the elegance of a crown braid with the classic appeal of a bun. Create a deep side part on one side of the head and divide it into three equal parts to begin the braid. Cross and add hair from each side as you go, creating an inside-out effect. Secure the end of the braid with a small elastic band and tug on the sides of the braid to create volume and loosen it slightly, then apply a light-hold hairspray to set the style in place.

Elegant Updos for Short Hair to Flaunt in Weddings

9. Twisted Bridesmaid Updo

The twisted bridesmaid updo is a stunning and intricate hairstyle that adds elegance and sophistication to the bridal party look. It involves intertwining each twisted section with the previously twisted and pinned sections to create an intricate and woven effect. Secure and refine the updo with additional bobby pins and tug and adjust the twisted sections to create a balanced and symmetrical look.

10. Twisted Gibson

The twisted Gibson roll is a romantic updo hairstyle for short hair that combines elements of a classic Gibson roll with a modern twist. It involves gathering hair into a low ponytail and securing it with a hair elastic. Divide the ponytail into two equal sections and twist them tightly in a clockwise direction. The updo is secured with bobby pins and can be customized to suit personal style by incorporating accessories such as decorative hairpins, flowers, or a delicate headband.

11. Braided Crown

The braided crown is an elegant updo that involves braiding hair around the head, mimicking the appearance of a crown or halo. To achieve this, start braiding one section by taking three small strands of hair at the front and crossing them alternately. Secure and hide the ends with bobby pins. Gently tug on the braids to loosen them slightly and create a softer, more voluminous effect. Set the style by locking the braids in place with hairspray or a lightweight styling mist.

12. Twisted and Curled Updo

The twisted and curled updo is a versatile hairstyle that combines twisted sections and curled locks to create an intricate and textured updo. To curl the hair, use a curling iron or wand to wrap each section around the barrel. To create a center twist, take a small section of hair from the front of the head. Apply a light-hold hairspray to set the style and keep it in place.

13. Beehive Updo

The beehive updo with fringe is a retro-inspired hairstyle that features a voluminous and elevated bun at the crown of the head, paired with a fringe or bangs at the front. Section your hair into two sections, tease the top section, smooth the top layer, and gather the top section into a high ponytail at the crown. The beehive updo with fringe is a statement hairstyle that brings a touch of glamor and sophistication to any event or occasion. Its voluminous bun and stylish fringe create a striking silhouette, making it perfect for formal events, weddings, or retro-themed parties. Finishing touches include bobby pins, light-hold hairspray, and decorative accessories.

Easy Short Hair Formal Styles That Will Take Your Look to the Next Level

14. Sleek Low Bun

The sleek low bun is a sophisticated short hair updo for a formal style that exudes elegance and polish. Start with applying a smoothing serum or heat protectant to tame any frizz and add shine. You must properly brush your hair to get a neat center part or side part, then gather all of your hair at the nape of your neck, pin it up at the base of your neck, and smooth the ponytail with hair gel, pomade, or style cream.

15. Low Small Twisted Bun

The low small, twisted bun is an everyday hairstyle that features a compact and neat bun positioned at the nape of the neck. It is a versatile choice suitable for both casual and formal settings, offering a polished and sophisticated look with minimal effort. To create the bun, gather hair at the nape of the neck and secure it with a hair elastic. Divide the ponytail into two equal sections, twist and wrap one section, repeat on the other section, secure and adjust the bun, smooth out any visible bobby pins, and apply a light-hold hairspray. Finishing touches include smoothing out any visible bobby pins and applying a fixer hairspray.

16. Classic French Twist

The classic French twist is a timeless style perfect for any formal event. To achieve this look, start by applying a volumizing product to your roots, then use a round brush or blow dryer to smooth out your hair. Tie your hair in a low ponytail, then turn your braid up towards the crown of your head and secure the set up with bobby pins. Finish off the look with hairspray for extra hold.

17. Folded-in Updo

The folded-in updo is a sleek and modern hairstyle that creates the illusion of intricate folds and tucks in the hair. It is suitable for formal events and everyday wear, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. To create the style, divide the hair into three sections, twist and fold the front sections and secure them with bobby pins, twist the back section into a low bun or chignon at the nape of the neck, refine and adjust the folded sections, and apply a light-hold hairspray to set the style and keep it in place.

18. Twist and pin Updo

This short pinned-up hairstyle is a versatile and effortless updo that can be created with just a few twists and strategically placed bobby pins. It is great for casual and formal occasions, as it offers a chic and polished look without requiring complex techniques or elaborate styling. To create the style, part your hair, take two sections, twist them away from your face, cross them over each other, and secure them with bobby pins. Light-hold hairspray is recommended to set the style and keep it in place throughout the day or evening.

19. Braided Bun

The braided bun is a traditional and refined hairdo that can be tailored to fit various hair lengths and textures. To create the bun, brush your hair and divide it into three equal sections. Start braiding the right section and cross it over the middle section. Secure the braid with a small elastic band. The braid should be wrapped around the ponytail's base, and the ends should be tucked beneath the bun. Secure the bun with bobby pins and finish off the style with decorative hair pins, flowers, or a delicate headband.

Chic Short Updo Hairstyles Perfect for Wavy Hair

20. Low Side Updo with Long Wavy Side Sweep

The low-side updo with a long wavy side sweep is an elegant and romantic hairstyle that combines a low, swept-up bun with cascading waves on one side. Create a deep side part, section your hair horizontally, gather the lower section, twist and pin the ponytail or bun, and secure the twists or braids with bobby pins. The low-side updo with a long wavy side sweep is a timeless and sophisticated hairstyle that works well for various special occasions.

21. Wavy Hair with Crown Braid

This is an attractive hairstyle that blends the natural beauty of wavy locks with the elegance of a braided crown. You may use a curling iron, hot rollers, or twisting techniques to make the crown braid. Make a center or deep side part in your hair. To the rear of your head, braid a short length of hair from the front of one side. Pulling away pieces of the braid will give the style a somewhat undone and voluminous appearance.

22. Wavy Hairdo for Short Blunt Cut

A wavy hairdo for a short blunt cut is a trendy and stylish hairstyle that adds texture, movement, and dimension to short hair. To create a wavy hairdo, prep your hair, apply a heat protectant spray, apply a styling product, section your hair, curl your hair, and twist the hair in different directions. The wavy hairdo for a short blunt cut is a versatile and flattering hairstyle that adds softness and movement to the hair. It can be worn for various occasions, from casual outings to formal events, and works well with different hair textures and face shapes. Break up the curls and apply light-hold hairspray to set the style. Add accessories and styling products to enhance the style. Touch-ups can be made with bobby pins.

Quick And Simple Hairdos for Short Hair That Take Minutes to Do

23. Low Ponytail with Loose Bangs

This hairstyle is chic and adaptable because it mixes the smoothness of loose fringe with the sleekness of a low ponytail. It can be tailored to suit various hair types and lengths, offering a balance between sophistication and effortless style. Section off your bangs, style your bangs, gather your hair, create volume, adjust your bangs, smooth out any flyaways, and finish with a tousled and relaxed look.

24. Low Solid Highlighted Updo With Twisted Strands

The low, solid, highlighted updo with twisted strands is a stylish and intricate hairstyle that combines a low, sleek bun with highlighted sections and twisted strands for added texture and visual interest. To create the updo, start with clean, dry hair and add temporary highlights. Part your hair, divide it into two sections horizontally, gather the lower section into a low ponytail or bun, twist and pin it, release the upper section, and apply a highlighted product to the top layer.

25. Boho-style Updo with Cute Twist

The boho-style updo with cute twists is a charming and free-spirited hairstyle that combines loose, romantic elements with pretty twists. It is perfect for casual occasions, outdoor events, or music festivals. Create texture and waves with a curling wand or hot rollers, part with a center or deep side part, start twisting with a small section near the temple, add cute twists and embellishments, and finish with a light mist of hairspray.

Trendy Updos for Short Bobbed Hair That You Must Try

26. Pixie Bob with Long-Layered Bangs

The pixie bob with long layered bangs is a modern and edgy hairstyle that combines elements of a pixie cut and a bob haircut while incorporating long, layered bangs. To achieve this style, consult a professional stylist, get a pixie bob with long layered bangs, and style the pixie bob. To maintain the style, visit your stylist regularly for trims and experiment with different styling products and techniques. It offers a balance between short and long hair, allowing you to embrace the convenience of a short haircut while enjoying the versatility and softness of long layered bangs.

27. Asymmetrical Bob

The asymmetrical bob is a trendy and edgy hairdo that gives the traditional bob cut a distinctive twist. It has an uneven look since the hair on one side and the hair on the other are different lengths. To achieve an asymmetrical bob, it is recommended to consult a professional hairstylist who specializes in asymmetrical cuts. Get the hair chopped to the desired length, starting at the back and moving forward. Get it to blend at the back to create a smooth and balanced look. Get it styled according to your preference.

28. Shaggy Inverted Bob

The shaggy inverted bob is a trendy and edgy variation of the classic inverted bob haircut. It features shorter layers at the back of the head that gradually lengthen towards the front, framing the face beautifully. To achieve a shaggy inverted bob, consult a hairstylist to assess your hair type, face shape, and personal style. To enhance the shaggy look, apply texturizing products, use a styling wand or curling iron, finger comb and tousle the hair, and set the style with a light-hold hairspray.

29. Faux Bob

The faux bob updo is a stylish way to create the illusion of a shorter bob haircut without cutting your hair. To create the faux bob, divide your hair into two sections and secure the top section with a clip or hair tie. Style the top section by gently teasing it at the roots, pin it over the faux bob, adjust and refine the style, and add finishing touches like light-hold hairspray and accessories.

30. Choppy Bob

The choppy bob hair updo is a stylish and modern hairstyle that takes the classic bob haircut to the next level. It involves sectioning hair into three sections, creating a low ponytail, twisting and pinning the ponytail, releasing the top and middle sections, and texturizing and tousling the hair in the top and middle sections. The choppy bob hair updo is a contemporary and chic alternative to traditional updo hairstyles. It embraces the texture and movement of a bob while adding a touch of sophistication and elegance. Finishing touches include pulling and loosening strands around the face and using bobby pins to secure loose strands or flyaways.

Cute Updos for Short Hair That Look Amazing

31. Faux Braids for Short Hair

Faux braids for short hair are a creative and versatile way to achieve the look of braided hairstyles. To create the look, section hair into two or more sections, divide it into two smaller sections, twist each section in the same direction and cross them over each other, secure the braid with bobby pins or small hair elastics, customize the look by tugging on the twisted sections. Pull out face-framing strands, add decorative accessories, and set the style with light-hold hairspray or a styling product with a flexible hold.

32. Bouffant Half Updo

The bouffant half updo for a bob is a stylish and glamorous hairstyle that combines volume at the crown with a half-up style. Section your hair into two sections horizontally, tease the crown with a fine-tooth comb or teasing brush, secure the crown with bobby pins, release the lower section, and style the half-up section with a small section of hair from each side of the front. Finishing touches include smoothing out flyaways or stray hairs with a light-hold hairspray or a styling gel.

33. Space Bun

Space buns are a fun and playful hairstyle that can be adapted for short hair. To create space buns, divide your hair into two equal sections horizontally, create mini buns, adjust and secure the size and shape of each bun, add some waves or curls to the remaining hair, and finish with light-hold hairspray or hair gel. Embrace the playful nature of this hairstyle and confidently rock your space buns, adding a touch of charm and personality to your overall appearance.

34. Retro Victory Rolls

Retro victory rolls are a classic and iconic hairstyle that originated in the 1940s and 1950s. Section your hair into two equal sections horizontally, take a small section from the front, roll the hair, pin the roll, repeat on the other side, adjust and refine the rolls, style the remaining hair, and rock the retro vibe. They are versatile and can be incorporated into various looks, from casual to formal.

35. Thick Bangs for Short Hair

Thick bangs are a trendy and bold hairstyle choice that can instantly transform a look. They feature a straight-across fringe that extends horizontally across the forehead, creating a strong and statement-making appearance. Styling options include straight and sleek, side-swept, texture and tousled, and regular trims with a hairstylist. Thick bangs can be used to create a sleek and refined effect. Embrace the statement-making nature of thick bangs and enjoy the versatility they bring to your overall appearance.

Conclusion

Updos for short hair are a testament to the versatility and creativity that can be achieved with limited length. They offer endless possibilities, from braided crowns to twisted chignons, which can be used to complement facial features, showcase personal style, and enhance natural beauty. These styles offer practical benefits, such as keeping hair off the face and neck during warmer months or high-energy activities. Experimenting with various textures, accessories, and creative twists can give you the freedom to express yourself and make a lasting impression. You can style your short hair in breathtaking ways that attract attention and make you feel confident and attractive. Updos are not just reserved for long locks but are for everyone, regardless of hair length.

