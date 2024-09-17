10 popular RUN BTS episodes to watch: BTS vs Zombies, Golden Bell and more

Are you a dedicated ARMY looking to dive deeper into the fun and chaotic world of BTS? If so, you're in luck! We've curated a list of 10 must-watch RUN BTS episodes that will have you laughing, cheering, and falling even more in love with the boys. From hilarious games to heartwarming moments, these episodes are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just starting your BTS journey, these episodes offer a glimpse into the boys' playful personalities and their unbreakable bond. Get ready for a wild ride as you join the BTS members in their hilarious adventures!

Episode 24 – BTS vs Zombies

In this iconic episode, BTS faces off against zombies in a thrilling game. The members must complete various challenges to avoid being caught by the zombies. Their hilarious reactions and teamwork make this a fan-favorite, showcasing their comedic chemistry and ability to entertain under pressure.

Episode 41 – Golden Bell

This episode features the memorable lachimolala moment, where the members compete in a fun quiz. The playful banter and unexpected answers lead to lots of laughs, highlighting BTS's charm and wit as they compete for the title of quiz champion.

Episode 51 – 50th Episode Special Part 2

Celebrating their milestone, this episode showcases the members enjoying thrilling rides at Lotte World. Hobi’s over-the-top reactions add to the fun, making it a delightful mix of excitement and laughter as they reminisce about their journey together.

Advertisement

Episode 56 – BTS Short Trip Part 4

Join BTS on a fun-filled karaoke trip! This episode is filled with laughter as they sing their hearts out and share heartfelt letters with each other. The camaraderie and warmth among the members shine through, making it a touching watch.

Episodes 120 & 121 – Reply BTS Village

In this two-part episode, BTS plays a mafia game filled with twists and betrayals. Their hilarious attempts at deception lead to memorable moments, especially Jungkook’s dramatic reactions. It’s a perfect blend of humor and suspense that keeps viewers engaged.

Episode 128 – Hello 2021

This warm episode captures BTS celebrating the new year together. With lots of giggles and heartfelt moments, including a sweet cheek kiss between Taehyung and Jin, it resonates with fans looking for positivity and joy as they reflect on the past year.

Episodes 131 & 132 – 77 Minute Debate

The members tackle various topics in this chaotic debate episode while keeping things light-hearted. Jungkook's secret sabotage adds an unexpected twist, leading to non-stop laughter as they navigate their amusing discussions.

Advertisement

Episodes 134 & 135 – Workshop Special Parts 2 & 3

BTS attempts to guess their own songs in this hilarious workshop special. Watching them struggle to remember their own choreography is both funny and endearing, showcasing their playful side as they engage in friendly competition.

Episodes 136 & 137 – Variety Quiz Show

This quiz show features fun interactions between the members, including Jungkook calling his mom for help. Taehyung’s music knowledge shines through, while Seokjin’s quirky answers provide plenty of laughs, making it an entertaining watch for fans.

Episodes 140 & 141 – BTS x The Game Caterers

In this collaboration with The Game Caterers, BTS participates in games that test their skills and creativity. The surprise guest host brings an exciting twist as they navigate challenges that lead to hilarious moments and unexpected revelations about each other.

ALSO READ: When BTS revealed ARMYs were originally to be named Bell on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show; Know why