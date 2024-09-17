BTS’ Jungkook cheers on J-Hope in first update since alleged support for NewJeans; greets fans for Chuseok

BTS' Jungkook took to Weverse today, September 17, to wish fans a Happy Chuseok. This update marks his first since his recent Instagram post supporting NewJeans. On September 14, Jungkook shared a photo of his pet dog Bam on his Instagram account @bowwow_bam, with the caption, “Artists are not guilty,” and five heart emojis that matched the colors used by NewJeans in their promotions.

Following speculation, BIGHIT confirmed to media outlets that Jungkook's Instagram post was meant to show support for his younger juniors, NewJeans.

On September 17 KST, Jungkook commented on J-Hope’s heartfelt letter posted on Weverse. In his message, J-Hope shared that there are exactly 30 days left until his military discharge. He reflected on his emotions, noting how the reality of leaving is starting to hit him as he observes new recruits. J-Hope also wished fans a happy and warm Chuseok, urging them to stay healthy.

Jungkook replied to the post cheering on J-Hope and said "You've worked hard jjyahhope (saying J-Hope’s name cutely)." He also wished fans happy holidays saying “I hope you have a good chuseok.”

This update follows recent speculation about BTS' Jungkook allegedly supporting his juniors, NewJeans, amid their ongoing dispute with HYBE. On September 14, Jungkook posted on his pet dog Bam's Instagram account, sharing two captions that drew significant attention. The first caption read, “Artists are not guilty,” while a subsequent post included the message, “Don’t use them.”

This was widely interpreted as Jungkook showing support for the girl group. Initially, HYBE stated they were verifying the details, while its subsidiary, BIGHIT MUSIC, which manages BTS, confirmed Jungkook’s stance. They emphasized that “under no circumstances should young artists be dragged into disputes or used as shields.”

As controversy surrounding the matter grew, the agency clarified that they did not interpret Jungkook's post independently; instead, they confirmed the support he intended to show. However, HYBE chose not to disclose the specific subject or object of the captions written by the K-pop idol.

While many fans interpreted Jungkook's support as a gesture of solidarity with NewJeans, given that he entered the industry as a teenager himself, others have criticized him for his stance. The timing of his post, which came just days after the girl group's unexpected YouTube live, fueled further speculation.

In their live broadcast, NewJeans expressed support for Min Hee Jin and called for her reinstatement. The members shared personal anecdotes about issues with their new management, including Hanni’s account of an alleged incident where a HYBE manager instructed members of another group to ignore her.

This broadcast intensified the ongoing controversy, as Min Hee Jin had reportedly advised against making public statements, cautioning the group about potential contractual violations.

