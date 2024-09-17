'Hoseok's brother?': When BTS fan had member J-Hope post hilarious Chuseok wishes due to misunderstanding

As Chuseok is being celebrated with great enthusiasm, let’s revisit the amusing moment when an international fan confusingly thought Chuseok was BTS’ J-Hope’s brother. For those unfamiliar, Chuseok is one of South Korea’s major holidays, celebrated over three days with much anticipation. The festival is a time for Koreans to give thanks for a bountiful harvest and to hope for another successful year ahead. It’s understandable that not all fans might be familiar with this tradition, leading to some head-scratching misunderstandings.

Regarding J-Hope and his actual brother, it seems one puzzled international ARMY might have uncovered the identity of this mystery sibling. During the festive times in the past BTS' main dancer, J-Hope, joined Weverse just to play along with what has become a pretty funny meme. A confused international fan asked if Chuseok was Hoseok's brother, which sparked a wave of laughter, all thanks to J-Hope himself.

One ARMY took to Weverse to ask if Chuseok was related to Hoseok, J-Hope's real name. They shared a screenshot from a website that, along with J-Hope's details, claimed he had a secret brother named Chuseok. Embracing the humor, J-Hope joined in on the joke and playfully mentioned that he was about to meet his "Chuseok" soon.

J-Hope’s real Korean name is Jung Hoseok, which sounds and looks somewhat similar to Chuseok. It appears the fan who first made the comment didn't realize that Chuseok is a national holiday in South Korea. Seeing the similarities between "Chu Seok" and "Ho Seok," they humorously wondered if J-Hope might have a hidden brother named Chuseok.

Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is a major mid-autumn harvest festival in South Korea, celebrated over three days on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, coinciding with the full moon. In North Korea, it is observed for just one day. This festival, which falls around the autumn equinox, marks the end of summer or the beginning of autumn and is the biggest traditional holiday in South Korea. This year, Chuseok was celebrated from September 16th to September 18th.

This time, even though BTS' J-Hope is serving in the military, he took the opportunity to wish fans a Happy Chuseok and shared a heartfelt letter. In his message, J-Hope mentioned that there are exactly 30 days left until his discharge. He reflected on his feelings, noting that the reality of his departure is beginning to sink in as he sees new recruits. J-Hope also extended his warm wishes for a happy Chuseok, encouraging fans to stay healthy and take care of themselves.

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, enlisted in December 2022 and completed his mandatory military service in June 2024. J-Hope joined the military in April 2023, and SUGA began his service in September 2023. The remaining members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are also currently serving in the South Korean military.

