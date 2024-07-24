12 years of Reply 1997: 5 best friendship moments in Seo In Guk and Jung Eun Ji led nostalgic slice-of-life drama

Reply 1997 is a slice-of-life drama which premiered on July 24, 2012. The K-drama celebrates its 12 years today. It gained popularity for its depiction of friendship, community, LGBTQ+ and more. Even after more than a decade after its release, the show still remains relevant and portrays fan culture, companionship and chosen family brilliantly. Here are the 5 best friendship moments from Reply 1997.

5 moments of friendship from Reply 1997 which will make you miss your friends

Getting a short bob to support your friend

The main character of the drama Shi Won goes all the way to Seoul from Busan on her own without informing her parents to meet her favourite group H.O.T. Upon her return, her parents are understandably angry and concerned. In his rage, her father chops up her hair in an unflattering and untidy fashion and she is forced to go to school with that look. Adding to that, she is also mad at her friend Yoo Jung for lying to her. But when she lays her eyes upon Yoo Jung, she realizes that her friend also cut her hair in comradery.

Teasing friends in class

Hak Chan is that friend in every group who likes to tease and irritate his friends. Be it poking them during class from the back seat, pinching their cheeks or just roasting them. Even after repeated warnings and beatings, he always asks for attention in the most hilarious ways.

Making fun in the most embarrassing times

After Yoon Jae loses a bet with Hak Chan, he is forced to strip into his underwear and perform tumbles in front of everyone in the school playground. Jun Hee and Hak Chan laugh at him as Yoon Jae does his task and they even make fun of his state to add to his embarrassment. When he is almost done with the tumbles, both swiftly run away to avoid getting beaten up by Yoon Jae.

Jun Hee's confession to Yoon Jae

This incident takes place in the future when the friends are in their 20s. While the friends reunite at a bar to enjoy their night out, Jun Hee confesses his feelings to Yoon Jae. Both have been friends since they were children. Yoon Jae is visibly shocked to know this but he accepts his friend just the way he is and thanks him for his feelings. This sweet moment portrayed their friendship beautifully.

Supporting and caring friends

The 5 friends Shi Won, Yoon Jae, Jun Hee, Hak Chan and Yoo Jung are always there for each other. Be it keeping a secret or consoling their friends, they are a supporting bunch. Even when their kindness may not be visible very outwardly, they always keep a check on one another and care for one another.

More about Reply 1997

The drama tells the story of 5 high school friends and their daily lives in Busan. Shi Won is a big H.O.T fan and her school life is filled with her friends who also enjoy their music. These friends go to lengths to see their idols perform live and meet them. Alongside this, it also shows the friendship dynamic shared between neighborhood friends who grow up together.

The story also moves back and forth in the timeline creating a mystery of which friend will Shi Won end up marrying.

The project was directed by Shin Won Ho who is also known for Reply 1988 and the Hospital Playlist series. Lee Woo Jung and Kim Ran Joo wrote the script. The trio have also worked together on Reply 1994.

Jung Eun Ji, Seo In Guk, Lee Won Ho, Shin So Yool, Eun Ji Won and Lee Si On took on the main roles in the drama.

