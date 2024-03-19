Seo In Guk surprises all reuniting with Ahn Jae Hyun and K.Will; fans speculate another collab

Seo In Guk is a popular South Korean actor who is known for his visual and acting skills. He has also established himself as a soloist with his soulful vocals and solo projects. The actor has given memorable roles in his career as an actor which have been loved not only locally but internationally as well. The Doom At Your Service actor recently reunited with Ahn Jae Hyun and K.Will and shared about his meeting on his Instagram.

Seo In Guk surprises fans with Please Don’t reunion with Ahn Jae Hyun and K.Will; fans speculate another collab

Seo In Guk the famed star of the beloved fantasy romance K-drama Doom At Your Service once collaborated with fellow actor Ahn Jae Hyun and starred in K.Will’s music video for his single Please don’t… The song was the title track for K.Will’s from his 2011 album Third Album, Part 1.

In the music video of Please Don’t Ahn Jae Hyun played a couple with SISTAR’s Dasom who were getting married. Seo In Guk played their common friend who was secretly hurting from this union, he seemed to be in love with the female lead. At the end of the music video, an unexpected twist sent fans reeling with awe. It was revealed towards the end that Seo In Guk was in love with Ahn Jae Hyun, not Dasom. The concept was ground-breaking in the conservative society of South Korea as it pushed boundaries and depicted a gay love story.

Seo In Guk not long ago shared an Instagram story where he was enjoying a barbeque with his friends who turned out to be fellow actor Ahn Jae Hyun and singer K.Will. Fans soon saw the story and were excited to see the old trio reunite after 13 years since Please don’t… release. Some fans even speculated that there might be some new project or collab cooking as Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, and K.Will reunited.

More about Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk is a prominent South Korean actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his acting debut in the K-drama Love Rain. His first leading role was in the romantic K-drama Reply 1997. He is well known for his roles in K-dramas Doom At Your Service, Café Minamdang, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and more. He recently released a single with Francine Diaz titled My Love. He was last seen in the drama Death’s Game.

