Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun's Miss Night and Day remains in Global TOP 10 TV non-English category for 3 weeks

Miss Night and Day featuring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun has been gaining a lot of love and attention from a global audience. The drama also ranked 7 in the Global TOP 10 TV non-English category, marking its third week on the chart.

Jung Eun Ji Jung Eun Ji is known for dreams like Work Later, Drink Now and Reply 1997. Lee Jung Eun has impressed with her roles in Parasite and Our Blues.

Miss Night and Day enters Global TOP 10 TV non-English category list third week consecutively

Miss Night and Day ranked 7th on Netflix's Global TOP 10 TV non-English category for the week from July 1 to July 7. This marks the drama's third entry on this list since its release. The series has been received well by the audience and is garnering high viewership ratings during its broadcast in South Korea as well.

More about Miss Night and Day

The JTBC drama premiered on June 15 and airs every Saturday and Sunday. Miss Night and Day will include 16 episodes in total.

Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun, Choi Jin Hyuk and Baek Seo Hoo take on the main roles in the drama.

The drama revolves around a woman in her 20s who struggles to find a decent job. One day she finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman. Since then, during the days she has the body of the older woman and on the nights she has her younger body. This works to her advantage as she gets the job of an intern with a prosecutor who solves drug cases.

The project has been directed by Leee Hyung Min who is also known for Orange Marmalade and Strong Woman Bong Soon. The screenplay has been written by Park Ji Ha who also wrote for Good Casting.

