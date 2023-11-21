Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin's Once Upon a Boyhood: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more details

Once Upon a Boyhood, starring Im Si Wan and Lee Sun Bin is set to debut on November 24, much to the anticipation of viewers. Expectations are high for this drama, with audiences eager to witness the skilled performances of the actors within a nostalgic backdrop combined with a thrilling storyline. This intriguing blend of mystery, infused with elements of comedy, promises a distinctive and engaging theme.

All you need to know about Im Siwan and Lee Eun Bin starrer Once Upon a Boyhood

Transporting viewers to 1989, Once Upon a Boyhood intertwines slice-of-life elements with thrilling comedy. Centered on a coming-of-age narrative, the storyline follows Jang Byung Tae, portrayed by Im Si Wan, as he undergoes a transformation from an outsider to a popular figure at Buyeo Agricultural High School. Initially perceived as peculiar in his former school, Byung Tae aspires to a fulfilling school life in his new environment.

His journey takes an unexpected twist when he is mistakenly identified as the area's top fighter, setting off a chain of events that intertwines his fate with other students. Alongside Im Si Wan's character, the ensemble includes Lee Sun Bin, Lee Si Woo, and Kang Hye Won.

Lee Sun Bin embodies the character of Park Ji Young, nicknamed Buyeo's Black Spider, portraying a courageous champion of justice unafraid to employ physical force when necessary.

Emerging talent Lee Si Woo takes on the role of the renowned fighter, Jung Kyung Tae, known as Asan's White Tiger meanwhile Kang Hye Won dazzles in her portrayal of Kang Sun Hwa, the reigning queen bee of the neighborhood, admired by all male students for her captivating charm.

As their paths intertwine, the narrative weaves a tale of camaraderie, growth, and the unforeseen consequences of mistaken identities in a nostalgic setting.

Meanwhile, take a look at the trailer, right here!

Here’s when, where and how you can watch Once Upon a Boyhood

Im Siwan and Lee Eun Bin headline the much-anticipated comedy-thriller, Once Upon a Boyhood, set to premiere on November 24 at 8 PM exclusively on Coupang Play. Following its debut, viewers can anticipate a weekly release schedule, with new episodes becoming available every Friday. This unique blend of comedy and suspense promises an engaging narrative, keeping audiences hooked as the story unfolds week after week.

