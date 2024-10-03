2024 Buil Film Awards Full Winners List: Song Joong Ki, Lim Ji Yeon, Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jun Hyuk and more grab big nods

The Buil Film Awards 2024 celebrated the brightest stars of Korean cinema, with Song Joong Ki and Lim Ji Yeon taking home top honors. Check out the complete list of winners here!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Oct 03, 2024  |  10:50 PM IST |  15.8K
Song Joong Ki, Lim Ji Yeon; Image Courtesy: HighZium Studio, Artist Company
Song Joong Ki, Lim Ji Yeon; Image Courtesy: HighZium Studio, Artist Company

The 33rd Buil Film Awards, held on October 3, 2024, at the luxurious Signiel Busan Grand Ballroom, celebrated the talents of Korean cinema. Nestled within the festivities of the Busan International Film Festival, this prestigious event, hosted by the Busan Ilbo, showed a remarkable array of 222 films released between August 11, 2023, and August 10, 2024. Leading the nominations was the black comedy-drama Cobweb, with an impressive nine nods, captivating audiences and critics alike. 

The awards honored excellence across 16 categories, shining a spotlight on the creativity and talent within the industry. As filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts gathered in the heart of Busan, the evening resonated with applause, laughter, and the shared passion for storytelling that continues to flourish in South Korea. The Buil Film Awards 2024 not only recognized outstanding achievements but also set the stage for the future of cinematic artistry.

Full list winners of the 33rd Buil Film Awards

Best Supporting Actor

Song Joong Ki for Hopeless

Oh Jung Se for Cobweb

Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape

Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma 

Park Ji Hwan for Handsome Guys

Best Supporting Actress

Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver

Lee El for Following

Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb

Lim Sun Woo for Ms Apocalypse

Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Best New Actress

Krystal Jung for Cobweb

Jung Yi Seo for Her Hobby

Jung Hoe Rin for The Continuing Land

Advertisement

Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell

Kim Hyeong Seo for Hopeless

Best New Actor

Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep

Joo Jong Hyuk for Iron Mask

Roh Jae Won for Ms Apocalypse

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Hong Xa Bin for Hopeless

Male Star of the Year

Lee Joon Hyuk for 12.12: The Day/Spring in Seoul


Female Star of the Year

Shin Hye Sun for She Died (Or Following)


Best Director

Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day/Spring in Seoul

Kim Jee Won for Cobweb

Kim Han Nim for Noryang: Deadly Sea

Oh Seung Uk for Revolver

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best Actor

Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day/Spring in Seoul

Song Kang Ho for Cobweb

Hwang Jung Min for 12.12 The Day

Jo Jung Suk for Pilot

Lee Hee Jon for Handsome Guys

Best Actress

Kim Geun Soon for Jeong Sun

Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver

Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Advertisement

Jung Yu Mi for Sleep

Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Best Film

Revolver

Cobweb

12. 12: The Day

Sleep

Exhuma

Best Cinematography 

Kang Kuk Hyun for Revolver

Kim Ji Yong for Coweb

Kim Tae Seong for Noryang: Deadly Sea

Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day

Park Rodrigo Seh for Ms. Apocalypse

Best Music

Mowg for Coweb

Oh Hyuk for The Dream Songs

Lee Jae Jin for 12.12: The Day

Bang Jun Seok, Dalpalan, Kim Sung Su for Wonderland

Kim Tae Seong for Exhuma 

Best New Director

Lee Jeong Hong for A Wild Roomer

Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Jason Yu for Sleep

Jeong Ji Hye for Jeong Sun

Nam Dong Hyub for Handsome Guys

Best Screenplay

Kim Mi Young for A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea

Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Kim Sung Su, Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong for 12.12: The Day

Jason Yu for Sleep

Advertisement

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Yoo Hyun Mok Film Arts

Exhuma director Jang Jae Hyun

Best Art Direction

Jung Sung Jin and Jung Cheol Min Supervisor (VFX, Noryang: Deadly Sea)

Jeong Yi Jin for Coweb (Art)

Jeong Seong Jin for Noryang: The Deadly Sea (VFX)

Jang Geun Young for 12.12: The Day (Art)

Je Gal Seung for Alienoid: Return to the Future (VFX)

Seo Sung Gyeong for Exhuma (Art)

ALSO READ: Top 9 K-pop award shows you would not want to miss: Celebrating global icons and stunning performances

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is a Journalism and Mass Communication graduate, with a passion for digital storytelling and over a

...

Credits: Busan Ilbo, HighZium Studio, Artist Company
Advertisement

Latest Articles