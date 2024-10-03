2024 Buil Film Awards Full Winners List: Song Joong Ki, Lim Ji Yeon, Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jun Hyuk and more grab big nods
The Buil Film Awards 2024 celebrated the brightest stars of Korean cinema, with Song Joong Ki and Lim Ji Yeon taking home top honors. Check out the complete list of winners here!
The 33rd Buil Film Awards, held on October 3, 2024, at the luxurious Signiel Busan Grand Ballroom, celebrated the talents of Korean cinema. Nestled within the festivities of the Busan International Film Festival, this prestigious event, hosted by the Busan Ilbo, showed a remarkable array of 222 films released between August 11, 2023, and August 10, 2024. Leading the nominations was the black comedy-drama Cobweb, with an impressive nine nods, captivating audiences and critics alike.
The awards honored excellence across 16 categories, shining a spotlight on the creativity and talent within the industry. As filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts gathered in the heart of Busan, the evening resonated with applause, laughter, and the shared passion for storytelling that continues to flourish in South Korea. The Buil Film Awards 2024 not only recognized outstanding achievements but also set the stage for the future of cinematic artistry.
Full list winners of the 33rd Buil Film Awards
Best Supporting Actor
Song Joong Ki for Hopeless
Oh Jung Se for Cobweb
Koo Kyo Hwan for Escape
Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma
Park Ji Hwan for Handsome Guys
Best Supporting Actress
Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver
Lee El for Following
Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb
Lim Sun Woo for Ms Apocalypse
Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind
Best New Actress
Krystal Jung for Cobweb
Jung Yi Seo for Her Hobby
Jung Hoe Rin for The Continuing Land
Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell
Kim Hyeong Seo for Hopeless
Best New Actor
Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep
Joo Jong Hyuk for Iron Mask
Roh Jae Won for Ms Apocalypse
Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
Hong Xa Bin for Hopeless
Male Star of the Year
Lee Joon Hyuk for 12.12: The Day/Spring in Seoul
Female Star of the Year
Shin Hye Sun for She Died (Or Following)
Best Director
Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day/Spring in Seoul
Kim Jee Won for Cobweb
Kim Han Nim for Noryang: Deadly Sea
Oh Seung Uk for Revolver
Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Best Actor
Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day/Spring in Seoul
Song Kang Ho for Cobweb
Hwang Jung Min for 12.12 The Day
Jo Jung Suk for Pilot
Lee Hee Jon for Handsome Guys
Best Actress
Kim Geun Soon for Jeong Sun
Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver
Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind
Jung Yu Mi for Sleep
Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
Best Film
Revolver
Cobweb
12. 12: The Day
Sleep
Exhuma
Best Cinematography
Kang Kuk Hyun for Revolver
Kim Ji Yong for Coweb
Kim Tae Seong for Noryang: Deadly Sea
Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day
Park Rodrigo Seh for Ms. Apocalypse
Best Music
Mowg for Coweb
Oh Hyuk for The Dream Songs
Lee Jae Jin for 12.12: The Day
Bang Jun Seok, Dalpalan, Kim Sung Su for Wonderland
Kim Tae Seong for Exhuma
Best New Director
Lee Jeong Hong for A Wild Roomer
Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
Jason Yu for Sleep
Jeong Ji Hye for Jeong Sun
Nam Dong Hyub for Handsome Guys
Best Screenplay
Kim Mi Young for A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea
Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
Kim Sung Su, Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong for 12.12: The Day
Jason Yu for Sleep
Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Yoo Hyun Mok Film Arts
Exhuma director Jang Jae Hyun
Best Art Direction
Jung Sung Jin and Jung Cheol Min Supervisor (VFX, Noryang: Deadly Sea)
Jeong Yi Jin for Coweb (Art)
Jeong Seong Jin for Noryang: The Deadly Sea (VFX)
Jang Geun Young for 12.12: The Day (Art)
Je Gal Seung for Alienoid: Return to the Future (VFX)
Seo Sung Gyeong for Exhuma (Art)
