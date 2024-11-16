2024 Korean Grand Music Awards Day 1 Winners list: NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, ZEROBASEONE honored as Grand prize winners
The 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards celebrated the brightest stars in K-pop, honoring NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, and ZEROBASEONE with grand prizes, alongside standout wins. Check out the full list below!
The 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA), held on November 16 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, celebrated the best and brightest of the Korean music world. Organized by Ilgan Sports, the newly established award series recognized outstanding achievements across various genres, with winners chosen based on expert evaluations, digital and album sales, and fan voting.
Among the night’s biggest winners were NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, and ZEROBASEONE, who claimed the coveted Grand Prizes for their remarkable contributions to K-pop in 2024. NewJeans, with their fresh, boundary-pushing sound, earned recognition for their widespread global influence, while (G)I-DLE continued to shine with their musical versatility and immense fan support. ZEROBASEONE, making waves in their debut year, was honored for their breakout success and rapidly growing fanbase.
Hosted by actress Nam Ji Hyun and NewJeans' Hanni on the first day, the event featured stellar performances by top artists, including EXO’s D.O, TVXQ, SHINee’s Taemin, (G)I-DLE, and many more, captivating the audience and setting the tone for the celebration of K-pop’s finest. The festivities will continue with the second day of the event on November 17, with actress Nam Ji Hyun returning as the main MC and aespa’s Winter joining the show as a special host.
Check out the complete list of winners on day 1 of the award ceremony here:
- K-pop Legendary Artist: TVXQ
- Lullua x Fancast Best Popularity: SHINee’s Taemin
- Best OST: Yoo Hwe Seung
- Best Rock Ballad: Lee Mujin
- Best Memory: Lee Mujin
- IS Rising Star: JD1
- Lotte Caliverse Transcendent Artist of the Year: Young Tak
- Best Solo Artist: SHINee’s Taemin
- Best R&B (Male): EXO’s D.O
- Best R&B (Female): BIBI
- Best Hip Hop: Lee Young Ji
- Best Band: QWER
- Best Artist (Top 10): EXO’s D.O, SHINee’s Taemin, Lee Young Ji, ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony, Young Tak, STAYC, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans and Jeong Dong Won
- Grand Honour's Choice: ZEROBASEONE
- 2024 Grand Record: (G)I-DLE
- 2024 Grand Artist: NewJeans
Additionally, according to the Maeil Business Newspaper, the KGMA Organizing Committee awarded SEVENTEEN for achieving the highest sales records, while Young Tak was honored in the Best Adult Contemporary category.
