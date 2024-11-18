2024 MAMA Awards: TXT's Beomgyu, Huening Kai, ENHYPEN's Jay, ZB1's Kim Tae Rae, and Han Yu Jin to collab for band stage

The 2024 MAMA Awards just dropped a major surprise for K-pop fans: A highly-anticipated boy band collaboration under the name TOENZE. This star-studded ensemble will feature TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Beomgyu and Huening Kai, ENHYPEN's Jay, and ZEROBASEONE's Kim Tae Rae and Han Yu Jin, who are set to unite for an unforgettable performance at this year’s awards. Scheduled to perform at the MAMA Awards on November 22, at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, TOENZE promises a dynamic and nostalgic stage that will transport audiences back to 1995, showing both the musical vibes and instrumental talents of its members.

The concept of TOENZE is nothing short of exciting. Drawing inspiration from the mid '90s, the group will incorporate musical elements and performances reflective of that era, offering fans a unique blend of retro charm and modern flair. Adding to the fun, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, and Kim Tae Rae all have prior experience playing in bands during their school days, giving the collaboration a raw and genuine feel. With each member showing an instrument on stage, the performance is expected to be a musical journey that highlights their diverse talents beyond their usual vocal abilities.

The 2024 MAMA Awards is already shaping up to be an electrifying event, with this collaboration being just one of the highlights. The awards will open with another spectacular collaboration on November 22, featuring TXT’s Yeonjun, aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Rei, TREASURE’s Yoshi, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, all coming together for a theme stage, the BIG BLUR: What is real? exploring the boundaries between reality and virtuality. The stage would set the show for a thought-provoking exploration of what is considered “real” in today’s digital age, where technology increasingly intertwines with music, culture, and individual expression.

Meanwhile, the 2024 MAMA Awards are gearing up to make history, starting the event on November 21 at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the first time the ceremony has ever been hosted in the United States. After this landmark opening night, the festivities will shift to Osaka, Japan, for two dazzling evenings on November 22 and 23 at the Kyocera Dome, promising a lineup packed with show-stopping performances and a host of star-studded appearances.

