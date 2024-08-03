THROWBACK: When TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin forgot he was the leader until Beomgyu reminded him

In the world of K-pop, where impeccable choreography and tight-knit teamwork are the norm, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) stands out not just for their music but for their playful and endearing personalities. One such unforgettable moment that perfectly captures their fun-loving dynamics occurred in 2021, when Soobin, the leader of TXT, hilariously forgot his role during an interview.

The scene unfolded during a Music Bank interview, where Soobin was stepping in as an MC alongside the charming Oh My Girl's Arin. As part of his leader duties, Soobin was also supposed to lead the group’s greetings and introductions. However, caught up in the excitement of his MC role, Soobin momentarily lost track of his position as the leader of the group. This slip-up was met with a delightful intervention from his youngest groupmate, Beomgyu, who took the opportunity to playfully remind Soobin of his leadership responsibilities.

Watch the iconic moment here;

Beomgyu’s quick-witted nudge not only brought a burst of laughter to the set but also highlighted the affectionate camaraderie that defines TXT. The members’ light-hearted teasing and the genuine care they have for each other are a testament to their strong bond. Soobin, known for his soft demeanor and leadership, was the perfect target for some friendly ribbing, which he took in stride with his usual good humor.

Fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER relish these moments as they showcase the genuine relationships between the members, making one of their favorite boy groups all the more relatable. This particular incident became a beloved memory for MOA (TXT’s beloved fans), embodying the group’s spirited and down-to-earth nature. The playful interaction between Soobin and Beomgyu reminded everyone that, beyond the glitz and glamour, TXT is a group that cherishes fun and each other’s company.

Fast forward to 2024, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to make waves in the K-pop scene with their infectious energy and evolving sound. Since their debut with The Dream Chapter: STAR in 2019, TXT has firmly established themselves with a series of energetic hits, including CROWN and Blue Hour.

Their latest EP, minisode 3: TOMORROW, exemplifies their growth and musical experimentation, showing a fresh sound that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners. TXT's influence extends well beyond the music charts; the group is set to be featured in a special K-pop exhibit at the Grammy Museum. This exhibit will spotlight their iconic stage outfits and celebrate their significant impact on the global stage.

