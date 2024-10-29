2024 Melon Music Awards 1st performers lineup: ATEEZ, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, and PLAVE to take center stage on Nov 30

The Melon Music Awards is returning with a star-studded performers lineup. This year, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, TWS, and PLAVE will take center stage and dazzle with their energetic performances. They have been announced as the first lineup of performers. More K-pop acts for this prestigious award ceremony will be announced soon.

First, ATEEZ, who created history earlier this year by becoming the first K-pop boy band to perform at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, is significantly raising anticipation for their performance at the MMA2024.

In addition, their 10th mini-album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1, released in May, also swept impressive spots on the Billboard 200 and UK Official Albums Chart, further solidifying their position in the global music scene.

RIIZE, who won Rookie of the Year at the Melon Music Awards 2023 is returning to the same stage this year to captivate viewers with their performance. With their first mini-album RIIZING, which was released back in June, the boy band landed themselves a spot among Melon’s Hall of Fame Millions Albums. They have also achieved a million-seller record with their two consecutive albums, demonstrating their power in both sales and music.

On the other hand, BOYNEXTDOOR’s addition to the performers' lineup for MMA2024 is raising excitement as they also won the Rookie of the Year award last year. They have also ranked in Melon’s Hall of Fame Millions Albums list with their second extended play HOW. In addition, their third mini-album 19.99, which was released just a few months ago sold over 1 million copies and even debuted on Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, TWS is set to perform for the first time at the 2024 Melon Music Awards. Since their debut in January, the boy band has risen to explosive popularity. The title track from the second mini-album also swept the top spot on a MelOn chart.

Finally, PLAVE, a virtual K-pop group, that is redefining the industry, is set to perform at this year’s Melon Music Awards. There’s significant attention on what kind of performance they will present.