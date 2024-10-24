ATEEZ turn 6: Mapping the octet's inspirational journey from humble start to becoming 1st K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella

On the occasion of their sixth anniversary, ATEEZ continue to break barriers and inspire countless fans around the globe. From their modest debut in 2018 to becoming the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella, their journey has been a rollercoaster of growth, resilience, and relentless pursuit of their dreams. Let’s look back at ATEEZ’s incredible story—how a small agency's ambitious octet rose to become one of K-pop's brightest stars.

The early days: A humble debut

ATEEZ, consisting of members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, debuted under KQ Entertainment on October 24, 2018. Their debut extended play (EP), TREASURE EP.1: All to Zero, introduced the world to a group with a burning passion and determination to make their mark. The EP, featuring tracks like Pirate King and Treasure, showed their powerful performance style, strong vocals, and intricate choreography, setting them apart from the outset.

Despite coming from a relatively small agency without the extensive resources of major entertainment companies, ATEEZ quickly captured attention with their charisma and energy, proving that talent and perseverance could indeed level the playing field. Their Hala Hala performances and covers of iconic K-pop songs on social media helped them build a solid international following early on.

The TREASURE era

The group's TREASURE series continued to cement their reputation as one of the most dynamic acts in K-pop. With each release, from TREASURE EP.2: Zero to One to TREASURE EP.Fin: All to Action, ATEEZ evolved both musically and visually. Tracks, like Say My Name, Wave, and Wonderland, not only showed their growth but also carried messages of ambition, exploration, and triumph. These themes resonated with their fandom, ATINY, who passionately supported their journey.

Advertisement

In 2019, ATEEZ embarked on their first world tour, The Expedition Tour, performing in cities across the United States and Europe. The tour was a breakthrough moment, as the group sold out multiple venues despite being only a year into their career. It was a testament to their rapidly expanding fandom and the captivating stage presence they were becoming known for.

Overcoming setbacks and finding strength

While the universe was on their side, ATEEZ faced setbacks along the way. Member Mingi had to take a hiatus due to health issues, and the group grappled with the disruptions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these challenges only seemed to fuel their resolve. Even during Mingi’s hiatus, the other members continued releasing music, dedicating songs like Fireworks (I’m The One) to their absent member and pushing forward with a message of unity and resilience.

ATEEZ's unwavering dedication to their craft was evident in their continuous releases, including the ZERO: FEVER series, which introduced a new chapter in their narration. The series explored themes of youth, passion, and rebellion, further solidifying the group's identity as fearless explorers and dreamers.

Advertisement

Rising to global fame: Chart success and acclaim

As the years went by, ATEEZ's hard work began to pay off in the form of international recognition and chart success. Their albums consistently topped the Gaon Album Chart in Korea, and their music videos garnered millions of views on YouTube. In 2021, their EP ZERO: FEVER Part.2 debuted at No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and even made its mark on Billboard's World Albums chart.

The group’s artistry and dedication were also recognized by the industry, earning them several awards, including the Worldwide Fans' Choice at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). Their powerful stage performances during awards shows and music programs became viral moments, showing their versatility and stage presence.

First K-pop boy group at Coachella: A historic milestone

In 2024, ATEEZ achieved a monumental milestone by becoming the first K-pop boy group to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This historic achievement marked a turning point, solidifying their position not just as K-pop idols, but as global artists who could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Advertisement

Their Coachella setlist featured a mix of their high-energy hits like Guerrilla and Deja Vu, captivating the diverse festival crowd with a blend of K-pop flair and universal appeal. The group's performance was hailed for its powerful choreography, electrifying music, and sheer passion, drawing in not only ATINY but also festival-goers unfamiliar with K-pop. The Coachella stage represented more than just an opportunity to perform; it was a statement of how far they had come from their humble beginnings.

As ATEEZ celebrates their sixth anniversary, they remain committed to pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons. Their recent works, such as the OUTLAW album, show an ongoing journey of self-discovery and ambition, with themes that speak to perseverance and challenging the status quo.

ATEEZ’s inspirational journey from their debut to becoming trailblazers in the global music scene is a testament to the power of passion, talent, and determination. As they mark six years in the industry, their story remains one of defying expectations and consistently striving for more. They have not only grown as a group but have also helped redefine what it means to be a K-pop act on the world stage. Here’s to many more years of ATEEZ lighting up stages worldwide and continuing to inspire dreamers everywhere.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TXT, TWICE, ATEEZ become only K-pop artists to land on list of top 10 best-selling albums in US in 1st half of 2024