BTS' RM, Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Lisa, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and more K-pop acts snubbed at 2025 Grammy nominations

On November 8, 2024, the Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards, celebrating names like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Bruno Mars. However, to the dismay of K-pop fans worldwide, no K-pop idols or groups received nominations; a surprising oversight given the genre's significant growth and influence on the global music scene.

K-pop has made major inroads in the U.S. over recent years, breaking barriers since BTS made history in 2021 as the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination. Yet, despite their contributions and chart-topping achievements, BTS and other notable K-pop acts were notably absent from the Grammy lineup. This year’s hopefuls included BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, and J-Hope, as well as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, TWICE, and Stray Kids, all of whom submitted work for consideration in various categories.

BTS member Jungkook, who released his debut solo album GOLDEN, was anticipated to earn a nomination for hits from his album, while RM submitted his reflective album Right Place, Wrong Person. BLACKPINK’s Lisa also had high hopes with her tracks ROCKSTAR and New Woman, both of which were considered for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Stray Kids had put forward ATE for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, and Chk Chk Boom in top categories like Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Though K-pop’s presence was zero in direct nominations, some idols were tangentially connected to nominees. aespa collaborated with Chris Martin on Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4, which is up for Album of the Year, while Stray Kids contributed to the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack, nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Individually, Jungkook appeared on Usher’s song Coming Home, from his Grammy-nominated album in the Best R&B category.

As K-pop gains popularity across international markets, fans and industry experts are questioning the Grammys’ continued exclusion of this genre from its highest honors. The snub has rekindled debates over the Grammys’ inclusivity and representation of diverse music genres, especially given K-pop’s proven impact on the music landscape. Fans worldwide continue to champion K-pop’s global success, hoping the Grammys may one day fully recognize its influence.

