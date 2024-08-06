2NE1 members fall behind 400K fans in queue failing to secure tickets to WELCOME BACK concert in Seoul

2NE1, the iconic K-pop girl group is finally making their highly awaited return to music and stage as a group. It was announced previously that 2NE1 will be hosting the WELCOME BACK concert in Seoul and Japan this year marking their first comeback since disbandment.

On August 5, 2024, a new surprising development took place as CL, the leader of 2NE1 posted an interesting story on her personal Instagram where all the girl group members were trying to secure tickets to their own WELCOME BACK concert in Seoul. The tickets for the concert went on sale the same day at 8 PM KST.

According to Star News Korea report, in the video, Minzy can be seen trying to get on to the official ticket booking site to secure the tickets for their concert in Seoul in October. She can be seen repeatedly clicking the book button on the screen, moments before the tickets went on sale.

Dara also known as Sandara Park was sitting beside her trying to do the same on her phone while CL jokingly asked her if she was practicing. Dara replied she was “warming up” at the time and was going to get the tickets.

The shocking part came later when the tickets went on sale and Minzy and Dara repeatedly tried to get the seats to their concert by clicking the book button. But they couldn’t, they even whined a bit asking why couldn't they click book, what was wrong when they selected the date, “it doesn't work”.

Finally, Minzy sighed nothing could be done, and was shocked to see “No remaining seats” saying it was impossible there were no seats left already. CL too couldn't believe it and asked if the computer was okay.

Minzy later shared a screenshot that the website temporarily faced an error as there were over 400,000 fans in the queue waiting to secure the tickets.

See the CL and Minzy’s Instagram story with 2NE1 members failing to secure tickets to their own show here:

2NE1 will kickstart their WELCOME BACK concert in Seoul to mark the 15 anniversary of their debut this year at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul on October 5 at 6 PM KST and on October 6 at 4 PM KST.

WELCOME BACK concert is 2NE1’s first concert in over 10 years since the All or Nothing World Tour in 2014.

